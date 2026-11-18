MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 18 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Annual General Meeting and Annual Convention of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) on November 19 at Bharat Mandapam here, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The convention, themed“Bharat 2047”, will bring together over 2,500 delegates, including industry leaders, CEOs, ambassadors, diplomats and policymakers.

The year 2026-27 marks FICCI's centenary year, as the organisation completes 100 years of its establishment on 7 April 2027.

The event is being organised as India emerged as the most resilient major economy in the world for the 2026-30 period and outperformed countries including China, Japan, Germany and the United States.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has said that the domestic economy remains anchored by strong macroeconomic fundamentals and policy interventions that have helped cushion downside risks amid a challenging global environment.

The central bank said high-frequency indicators across industry and services pointed to continued economic strength with sustained domestic demand and a resilient services sector supporting growth despite India's status as a net energy importer.

According to the RBI Bulletin, double-digit growth in merchandise exports during the first half of 2026-27 helped narrow the country's trade deficit, while foreign direct investment (FDI), external commercial borrowings (ECB) and remittance inflows strengthened in August.

Separately, the International Monetary Fund has raised India's growth forecast for 2026-27 by 60 basis points to 7 per cent from its July projection.

“Established in 1927, FICCI was founded at a time when Indian enterprises had limited representation in economic policymaking. Since Independence, FICCI has been associated with India's economic transformation and its growing integration with the global economy,” according to an official statement.

Today, FICCI represents over 2.5 lakh companies across the public, private, and multinational sectors, directly and through more than 300 affiliated regional and state-level industry associations. It has partnership agreements with 250 national business associations in over 100 countries.