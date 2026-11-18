Bancroft Claims Entire Australian Team Knew of 2018 Sandpaper Scandal

Melbourne [Australia], November 18 (ANI): Australian batter Cameron Bancroft broke his silence on the 2018 ball-tampering scandal during the South Africa tour, also known as 'Sandpapergate', saying that the whole team knew about its use and admitted to not providing "important details" during the initial investigation carried out by Cricket Australia. The wounds of the 2018 ball-tampering scandal were re-opened in former batter Usman Khawaja's autobiography 'Sabr', in which he makes several claims about the scandal in South Africa. In his book, he called for the team to take collective responsibility for the scandal and revealed that everyone in the team knew about it, not just the trio of then captain Steve Smith, then vice-captain David Warner and Cameron Bancroft, who were sanctioned when the incident came to light in Cape Town. Khawaja also revealed how sandpaper was used one Test prior at Gqeberha as well, and the ball's condition was also tampered with during the 2017/18 Ashes series at home by lifting the quarter of the seam of the cricket ball to get reverse swing.

CA on Wednesday announced the formation of an "independent forum" to listen to testimonies and stories of players part of Australia's squad for the 2018 Tour to South Africa, where the controversial ball-tampering scandal sent shockwaves across world cricket eight years ago. Now Bancroft, one of the players sanctioned for the incident, who used the sandpaper on the ball, has broken his silence on the incident. The 10-Test opener has now said in a column for The West Australian that his role had "been acknowledged in front of the group" the evening before he was caught on camera during the Cape Town Test. "It was not just the three of us - Steve Smith, David Warner and I - who knew about me using sandpaper on the ball in South Africa. It was the whole team," Bancroft wrote in the column as quoted by Fox Sports.

He also said that he was not entirely truthful, admitting to holding back some "important details" during the initial investigation in order to "not implicate" teammates and protect Cricket Australia (CA). "I withheld important details, including when the use of sandpaper began, how long it went on for, and the involvement and awareness of others," he wrote. Bancroft said that his career had been "destroyed" by the scandal and hit out at skipper Pat Cummins for his presser on Friday, during which the pacer denied Khawaja's claims as "utter nonsense". He said that Cummins' presser was the "final straw" for him to break his silence as he felt "angry, betrayed and alone". "The final straw for me to write this account was Australian cricket captain Pat Cummins' press conference," he wrote. "It made me feel angry, betrayed and alone. What I saw, experienced and lived with – not only him, but everyone else on that tour in South Africa – is not the public account he gave in his press conference and in the years previously when he has spoken on this time," he added.

Bancroft also said that in addition to what Khawaja said, he claimed to have "key recollections" to affirm the former opening batter's claims. "In addition to what Usman already mentioned, I have key recollections which affirm what he is saying," he said. Bancroft felt he was made the "scapegoat for the entire team", echoing Khawaja's stance that he made the revelations in order to partially exonerate Smith, Warner and Bancroft, who faced the sanctions, bans of 12, 12 months and nine months respectively from the sport and public scrutiny for years to come. At a meeting after the Cape Town Test, Bancroft alleged that "nobody... stood up and said they had been completely unaware of my use of sandpaper." The 33-year-old Western Australian batter revealed that the statement that the bowling quartet of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon had released back in 2021 (of them being unaware of the use of a foreign object to alter the ball's condition) was "pretty self-explanatory" the bowlers had known of the plot was "deeply painful".

"I had memories of conversations on the field in Port Elizabeth (now Gqeberha) and Newlands, feedback about the ball and shared celebrations that made the statement difficult for me to digest," he said. "I felt hurt by the public response, the reaction of those bowlers and finding meaning in my life post it," he added. Bancroft also said that Khawaja's claim that then-bowling coach David Saker was approaching him during the second innings of the Cape Town Test to have him do more (use of sandpaper) was true. The 33-year-old recalled having talks with the pace quartet, who denied knowledge of a foreign object being used on the ball, and even all-rounder Mitchell Marsh about generating reverse swing in South Africa. The batter claimed that he was told on one occasion by the aforementioned players that "what I was doing was not enough." He said that it was these conversations that eventually influenced how much sandpaper he used on the red cherry.

Bancroft admitted that the bowlers and keeper-batter Tim Paine were a part of the plot as well, giving him information on how much the ball was reverse swinging. "During that period, I regularly spoke to the bowlers about how the ball was behaving. I had to," he wrote. "I recall conversations with all the fast bowlers Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Marsh about whether it was reverse swinging enough. I also spoke with Tim Paine, who was in a key position behind the stumps to observe how the ball was moving. I wanted and needed feedback," he said. "How else am I to know if what I am doing is effective or not if I do not have these conversations with the bowlers bowling with it and the wicketkeeper? All the bowlers gave me feedback if my work on the ball was working. It was helpful. Is it going yet? It is not going yet; it needs more. So I would use the sandpaper more on the ball," he added. Bancroft also said that the he had asked the media manager ahead of the third Test about the consequences of using the sandpaper on the ball, and she replied to him, "Not good".