NSE Chief Discusses Extended Trading Hours and Future Market Strategy

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 18 (ANI): National Stock Exchange (NSE) Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Ashish Kumar Chauhan on Wednesday said Indian exchanges have the technological capability to extend trading hours across different market segments, but any such move would depend on the regulatory framework and demand from market participants.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the 65th World Federation of Exchanges (WFE) General Assembly and Annual Meeting in Mumbai, Chauhan highlighted that NSE International Exchange at GIFT City has already extended its trading operations to 23.5 hours a day from around 22.5 hours earlier. "NSE International Exchange has started running now 23 and a half hours from earlier around 22 and a half hours," Chauhan said.

Highlighting the exchange's ability to operate across global time zones, he said the extended trading window allows NSE International Exchange to cater to international market participants. "So effectively before Japan wakes up, NSE International Exchange starts working and after Hawaii in US sleeps for 30 minutes a day NSE's markets in the international financial services close," he said.

On the possibility of extending trading hours in domestic markets, Chauhan said the exchange already operates different segments with varying trading schedules. "Now broadly, India runs many markets domestically. One of them is equities which trades between 9 to 9:15 as pre-open. 9:15 to 3:30 as the real time market, continuous market," he said.

He added that currency markets operate from 9 am to 5 pm, while commodity trading continues until approximately 11:30 pm or midnight. Chauhan said similar arrangements could be introduced at the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) in GIFT City depending on the requirements of regulators and market participants. "So, technologically, India has the capabilities as and when the regulators want longer trading hours in any segment, that should be possible. But again, it will depend on the regulatory framework as well as the need from the market participants," he said.

Meanwhile, Chauhan highlighted the growing global presence of NSE International Exchange, saying the platform is emerging as one of the largest exchanges in the international financial services space. According to him, the exchange has recorded monthly trading volumes exceeding USD 120-130 billion, with open interest of nearly USD 25-30 billion. He also said NSE International Exchange has facilitated fundraising exceeding USD 80 billion for India and attracted international issuers, including companies from Cyprus and bond issuances from Sri Lanka.

The WFE's 65th annual gathering, hosted by NSE in Mumbai after nearly 25 years, has brought together more than 150 chief executive-level representatives from exchanges worldwide to discuss investor protection, technological developments and the future of global capital markets.