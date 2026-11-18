

Coinbase, Circle, and Next Technology rise after Nvidia beats expectations.

Nvidia beat analyst estimate of $108.7 billion with $115.8 billion in third-quarter revenue and guided above consensus. After hitting a 52-week low, Next Technology led crypto stocks, rebounding over 4%.

Crypto-linked stocks such as Coinbase (COIN), Circle (CRCL), and Next Technology Holdings (NXTT) rose in pre-market trade on Wednesday after Nvidia (NVDA) posted stronger-than-expected results, which lifted demand within the broader market.

The rally followed in the market as Nvidia reported its third-quarter revenue of $115.8 billion, up 103% from a year earlier. Analysts had expected about $108.71 billion, according to Koyfin. The chipmaker forecast about $130 billion in revenue for the current quarter, ahead of Koyfin's consensus estimate of $124.89 billion.

The results also lifted AI and chip stocks, after a rough start to the week for both tech and crypto stocks.

NXTT Leads Crypto Stock Gains

Among crypto stocks, Next Technology's price led the group, rising more than 4%, while Hyperscaler Data (GPUS), Twenty One Capital (XXI) and Coinbase edged over 1% in early morning trade.

NXTT's price It's at a 52-week low on Tuesday before recovering. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around NXTT dropped to 'bearish' from the 'neutral' zone.

While retail sentiment around GPUS and COIN remained in the 'bearish' zone. Retail sentiment around XXI remained in the 'neutral' zone.

Circle Stock Edges Up

CRCL's price was up over 3% in early morning trade, after closing over 5% lower on Tuesday. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Circle remained in the 'bearish' zone.

The win for Circle comes a day after the World Bank Group said it would consider using USDC, Circle's dollar-backed stablecoin, for the transfer of development funds. The lender said on Tuesday it planned to conduct the study with Citi and Circle.

Bitcoin's Fate Depends On Anthropic IPO

However, Bitcoin's price stayed flat over the past 24 hours, trading around $64,600. Nvidia's strong results failed to lift Bitcoin's price. Now, some analysts are pinning their hopes on Anthropic's (ANT) Nasdaq debut on Thursday. They argue that money pulled out of crypto to buy into the IPO could flow back once the listing is done.

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