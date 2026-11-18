Dubai Marina To DXB In Under 10 Minutes By Air Taxi As Take-Off Site Gets Approval
The site, next to the American University in Dubai, will connect to a second certified vertiport near Dubai International Airport (DXB).Recommended For You
RTA said that the flight is expected to take under 10 minutes, compared with about 35 minutes by road. Joby Aviation will operate the route, and commercial flights can begin once the remaining approvals are in place and the operator is ready.
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