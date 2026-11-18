MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The air taxi vertiport in Dubai Marina has been completed and certified by the General Civil Aviation Authority, Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Wednesday.

The site, next to the American University in Dubai, will connect to a second certified vertiport near Dubai International Airport (DXB).

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RTA said that the flight is expected to take under 10 minutes, compared with about 35 minutes by road. Joby Aviation will operate the route, and commercial flights can begin once the remaining approvals are in place and the operator is ready.