MENAFN - DailyFX (IG)) Bitcoin hovers above major support

Bitcoin has suffered a sharp and sustained sell-off, falling to around $62,000 after losing more than 20% over the past month as risk appetite deteriorates, leveraged positions are unwound and investors continue to pull money from US spot Bitcoin ETFs.

The latest decline has taken Bitcoin well below the $80,000 level it briefly reclaimed following the US midterm elections and is now trading close to levels last seen in August, with the recent low around $62,000 emerging as the next major support area.

Bitcoin sell-off gathers momentum

Bitcoin initially recovered following the US mid-term elections, climbing back above $80,000 and reaching around $81,000 on 4 November. However, the rebound proved short-lived as a sharp sell-off in technology and AI-related stocks triggered a wider reduction in risk exposure.

The cryptocurrency subsequently fell below the mid-September $75,000 low when selling accelerated as this support gave way. Within a matter of days the cryptocurrency slid all the way to its mid-November low at $62,026.75 before stabilising.

The speed of the decline has been amplified by leverage. More than $2 billion of crypto positions were liquidated over the weekend, with the vast majority of the liquidations involving long positions. This forced selling can exacerbate declines because traders are required to close positions as prices fall and margin requirements are breached.

The broader macroeconomic backdrop has also become less supportive. Concerns over inflation and US interest rates have increased pressure on risk assets, while the continuing weakness in technology shares has reduced investors' appetite for high-beta assets such as Bitcoin.

Bitcoin ETF outflows remain a major headwind

US spot Bitcoin ETF flows have deteriorated significantly during the sell-off.

The funds recorded $398.6 million of net outflows on 2 November and another $115.6 million on 3 November. Although 4 November produced a $74.6 million inflow, withdrawals then accelerated, reaching $430.2 million on 5 November and $411.9 million on 6 November.

Selling continued the following week. Bitcoin ETFs recorded outflows of $201 million on 9 November, $95 million on 10 November, $299.8 million on 11 November, $284.1 million on 12 November and $185.4 million on 13 November. That meant seven consecutive sessions of withdrawals and approximately $1.47 billion of net outflows over that period.

There was finally a small improvement on 16 November - the day after the current November low - when the ETFs recorded a $7.9 million net inflow.

However, the improvement was short-lived. The latest available data for 17 November show another $30.4 million of net outflows, according to Farside data cited by crypto. This suggests that institutional demand has yet to establish a sustained recovery.

The cumulative effect is significant. Bitcoin ETFs have experienced roughly $1.9 billion of withdrawals across the seven-session losing streak, while November's total outflows have reached around $2.1 billion according to recent reporting.

$62,500-to-$61,275 becomes the key support zone

The latest sell-off has fundamentally changed Bitcoin's technical picture since the entire August-to-September rally has been wiped out.

It is interesting to note, though, that the 15 November trough at $62,026.75 was made right within the key mid-June-to-mid-August support zone at $62,488.01-to-$61,273.68. While this support zone holds, Bitcoin may recover. Were it to be slipped through, the July trough at $57,736.97 may be back in the picture.

Bitcoin bearish scenario

The main risk is that the $62,488.01-to-$61,273.68 support zone gives way. Were this to happen, the July low at $57,736.97 would likely be back in sight and, if fallen through, possibly the psychological $50,000 region too.

Bitcoin bullish scenario

Were the recent Bitcoin sell-off to stabilise within or near the $62,488.01-to-$61,273.68 support area and a rise above the 15 November high at $66,061.28 to ensue, the June-to-July highs at $66,890.94-to-$67,245.59 may be revisited. This resistance zone is likely to initially cap the upside, though. if not, a gradual advance towards the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) around $72,729 may ensue.

Bitcoin daily candlestick chart Source: TradingView Important to know

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