Russian Forces Strike Odesa For Second Time, Death Toll Rises To Three
"A second person has been confirmed killed in the enemy attack on Odesa," Lysak wrote.
The head of the city military administration added that the second attack on the city center damaged a residential building and an educational institution.Read also: Residential building damaged in Russian attack on central Odesa
"The total death toll has risen to three. They include two women and a man," said Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration.
Russian forces struck central Odesa on the morning of November 18. The attack damaged residential buildings and cars. At the time, one person had been reported killed and seven injured.
Illustrative photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment