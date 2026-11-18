MENAFN - UkrinForm) Serhii Lysak, head of the Odesa City Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"A second person has been confirmed killed in the enemy attack on Odesa," Lysak wrote.

The head of the city military administration added that the second attack on the city center damaged a residential building and an educational institution.

Residential building damaged in Russian attack on central Odesa

"The total death toll has risen to three. They include two women and a man," said Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration.

Russian forces struck central Odesa on the morning of November 18. The attack damaged residential buildings and cars. At the time, one person had been reported killed and seven injured.

Illustrative photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service