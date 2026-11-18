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The first Mediterranean International Conducting Competition 2026 has been held in the Italian cities of Molfetta and Bisceglie, in the Apulia region. The competition was dedicated to the memory of distinguished Italian conductor and music educator Maestro Mariano Pattini.

The international event brought together nearly 100 young conductors from more than 30 countries. Azerbaijan was represented on the competition's jury for the first time by Ayyub Guliyev, Chief Conductor of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre and conductor of the State Chamber Orchestra, who holds the honorary title of Honoured Artist.

Guliyev served as a member of the prestigious international jury, which brought together renowned conductors, musicians, and representatives of leading music organisations from around the world.

The preliminary rounds and semi-final took place at the Auditorium Madonna della Rosa concert hall in Molfetta, while the final was held at the historic Teatro Garibaldi in Bisceglie.

The competition concluded with a grand closing ceremony featuring the Orchestra Sinfonica Federiciana. Finalists had the opportunity to demonstrate their conducting skills accompanied by the symphony orchestra.

The inaugural Mediterranean International Conducting Competition marked an important international musical event, providing a platform for emerging conductors, encouraging professional collaboration, and strengthening cultural ties between countries.