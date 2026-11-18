MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijan has consistently expressed its readiness to sign a peace treaty with Armenia, and Germany welcomes this position, German Foreign Minister Johann David Wadephul said.

"We thank Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev for taking this step," Wadephul stated during a joint briefing with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

He stressed that Germany was ready to do everything possible to support the restoration of peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

"I have just come from a meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. I would like to note that the European Commission is also interested in achieving concrete results in Azerbaijan and engaging in intensive cooperation with the region," the minister emphasized.

Wadephul also highlighted the importance of emerging transport links in supporting the peace process between the two countries.

"After decades of conflict, the opportunity for peace between the two countries has finally emerged. We are grateful to both countries for seizing this historic opportunity in Washington. Now the final steps must be taken. I would like to see the peace treaty finally signed," the German foreign minister added.