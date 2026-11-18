MENAFN - Nam News Network)

ISTANBUL, Nov 18 (NNN-Anadolu) -- Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney pitched Canada as an energy and critical minerals powerhouse seeking "greater sovereignty" and "collective resilience" by diversifying trade toward the Asia-Pacific, Anadolu Ajansi reported.

"We are turning global uncertainty into national opportunity in a more dangerous and divided world; Canada is choosing a path toward a stronger, more prosperous, more resilient future," Carney told business leaders at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit in Shenzhen, China.

Highlighting a diplomatic reset with Beijing, Canada's second-largest trading partner, Carney noted that Ottawa and China recently extended tariff relief, restoring market access for more than 90 per cent of affected Canadian trade, alongside renewing a central bank currency swap to avoid relying on "too few currencies or single payment channels".

Framing Canada as "a Pacific nation", he outlined plans to double tariff-free consumer access from 1.5 billion people within months, citing concluded free-trade talks with Southeast Asian partners and ongoing negotiations with Thailand and India.

Over the past year, Ottawa signed more than 50 critical minerals agreements with more than 15 countries, unlocking 20 billion Canadian dollars (US$14 billion) in investment, Carney said.

Carney vowed to quadruple liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports to Asia by the decade's end, building on more than 11 million tonnes shipped since last June, while advancing the Pacific Link oil pipeline and catalysing 1 trillion Canadian dollars (US$698.4 billion) in domestic investment in five years.

--NNN-ANADOLU