2027 North American And EMEA Region SABRE Awards Open For Entries
(MENAFN- PRovoke) NEW YORK and LONDON-The 2027 North American and EMEA region SABRE Awards competitions are open for entries, and public relations professionals in agencies, advisory firms, corporate communications departments, nonprofit and government agencies are all invited to submit their best work into the world's largest competition for public relations campaigns.
The SABRE Awards, which have a near 40-year heritage, celebrate everything that is inspiring and impactful about great public relations work, ranging from capital markets communication to crisis management, from public affairs and corporate purpose, from internal communications to influencer management.
The winning campaigns in more than 60 categories will be presented with their trophies at gala awards ceremonies in New York and London next year, with many of the winning campaigns showcased on our website as part of a global SABRE showcase that celebrates the greatest PR Work in the world. (Entrants can also to keep their submissions confidential so that they are seen only by our judges.)
The early deadline for both competitions is December 28. 2026. The late deadline will be January 29, 2027. You can learn more about crafting a winning entry here, including what our judges care about and what they don't.
Potential entrants can also see complete list of North American categories, covering both industry sectors and practice areas; learn more about entry fees; and upload their best work at our entry portal.
We also have a complete list of EMEA categories, including the Innovation SABRE Awards, which focus on the craft of public relations, as well as data and analytics and a number of disruptive technologies; learn more about entry fees; and upload their best work at our entry portal.
Judges for both competitions will be announced over the coming weeks. One of the things that distinguishes the SABREs from other competitions is the quality of our jury, which consists of senior professionals from a wide range of communications disciplines, spanning the agency and in-house sides of the business.
Because of the quality of the jury, recognition in the SABRE Awards demonstrates the excellence of your work through a peer-review process. Winning can be an important source of differentiation and has a positive impact on team and client morale.
The SABRE Awards, which have a near 40-year heritage, celebrate everything that is inspiring and impactful about great public relations work, ranging from capital markets communication to crisis management, from public affairs and corporate purpose, from internal communications to influencer management.
The winning campaigns in more than 60 categories will be presented with their trophies at gala awards ceremonies in New York and London next year, with many of the winning campaigns showcased on our website as part of a global SABRE showcase that celebrates the greatest PR Work in the world. (Entrants can also to keep their submissions confidential so that they are seen only by our judges.)
The early deadline for both competitions is December 28. 2026. The late deadline will be January 29, 2027. You can learn more about crafting a winning entry here, including what our judges care about and what they don't.
Potential entrants can also see complete list of North American categories, covering both industry sectors and practice areas; learn more about entry fees; and upload their best work at our entry portal.
We also have a complete list of EMEA categories, including the Innovation SABRE Awards, which focus on the craft of public relations, as well as data and analytics and a number of disruptive technologies; learn more about entry fees; and upload their best work at our entry portal.
Judges for both competitions will be announced over the coming weeks. One of the things that distinguishes the SABREs from other competitions is the quality of our jury, which consists of senior professionals from a wide range of communications disciplines, spanning the agency and in-house sides of the business.
Because of the quality of the jury, recognition in the SABRE Awards demonstrates the excellence of your work through a peer-review process. Winning can be an important source of differentiation and has a positive impact on team and client morale.
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