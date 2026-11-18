MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The European Commission has set provisional dumping margins of up to 36.8% on copper tube imports from Uzbekistan as part of an anti-dumping investigation covering shipments from China, Mexico, Vietnam and Uzbekistan.

According to Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2026/2497, adopted on November 10, the investigation covers three Uzbek exporting producers: ICG Infinity Copper Group LLC and its related producer Metal Processing Technology LLC, both based in Tashkent; Angren Pipe Plant LLC; and JV Sharq Tubes LLC, based in Chirchik.

The Commission set provisional dumping margins of 36.8% for ICG Infinity Copper Group and Metal Processing Technology, 31.1% for Angren Pipe Plant, and 36.2% for JV Sharq Tubes. The margin for all other copper tube imports originating in Uzbekistan was also set at 36.8%.

To determine the normal value of Uzbek copper tube exports, the Commission chose the United States as the representative country and used information provided by US producer Wieland Copper Products LLC.

The Commission said the US producer was selected because its production capacity was comparable to that of Uzbek manufacturers, while its production structure and processes were similar. The producer's domestic sales were also considered representative for the investigation.

Uzbek producers had proposed using India or Vietnam as representative countries, arguing that their copper tube industries and levels of economic development offered more appropriate comparisons. They also questioned the choice of the US producer, citing differences in production structures, raw material sourcing and potential government support.

The Commission rejected these objections, concluding that the US producer provided the most appropriate basis for calculating the normal value.

The investigation also assessed potential representative producers in Türkiye, Vietnam and Mexico.

The provisional dumping margins were calculated by comparing the normal value of copper tubes with the export prices charged by the three Uzbek producers cooperating with the investigation. The Commission noted that all known Uzbek exporters had cooperated.