MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kyrgyzstan plans to allocate 1.053 trillion soms ($12 billion) in consolidated budget resources in 2027, while gross domestic product (GDP) is projected to exceed 2.736 trillion soms ($31.3 billion), Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Head of the Presidential Administration Adylbek Kasymaliev said.

According to the Kyrgyz Cabinet of Ministers, Kasymaliev presented the draft republican budget for 2027 and the forecast for 2028–2029 at an expanded meeting of the parliamentary Committee on Finance, Budget, Entrepreneurship and Competition Development.

He said republican budget revenues reached 693.8 billion soms ($7.9 billion) in January-October 2026, exceeding the target by 27.9 billion soms ($319 million). Expenditures totaled 589.5 billion soms ($6.7 billion) during the same period.

Kasymaliev noted that the government was placing particular emphasis on meeting its social commitments as budget resources expanded. Salaries were increased twice in 2026, on April 1 and September 1. Wage expenditure is expected to reach 203.5 billion soms ($2.3 billion) this year, up from 140.3 billion soms ($1.6 billion) in 2025.

Under the 2027 budget priorities, 134.2 billion soms ($1.5 billion) will be allocated to education, 76.4 billion soms ($873.6 million) to healthcare, and 47.3 billion soms ($540.8 million) to social protection. Funding for education and healthcare will primarily go toward improving the accessibility and quality of services.

Capital expenditure is projected at 110.7 billion soms ($1.26 billion) under the republican budget and 137.2 billion soms ($1.56 billion) under the state budget. Domestic sources will finance more than 80.7 billion soms ($922.8 million) of the republican budget's capital expenditure and 107.3 billion soms ($1.23 billion) of the state budget's capital expenditure.

Of the planned allocations, 17.7 billion soms ($202.4 million) will be directed toward construction of the Barskoon-Bedel highway. Another 10 billion soms ($114.4 million) will be allocated to social facilities, access to clean drinking water, irrigation and infrastructure projects.

Kasymaliev said these major investment projects were aimed at improving the country's transport connectivity, strengthening energy security and creating new economic opportunities in the regions.

The government has also allocated 5.3 billion soms ($60.6 million) in subsidies to support businesses and agriculture. Local budgets will receive 19.4 billion soms ($221.8 million) in transfers and 1.8 billion soms ($20.58 million) in matching grants.

In addition, 5 billion soms ($57.17 million) is earmarked for price stabilization, while 20 billion soms ($228.7 million) will be allocated to the Stabilization Fund.