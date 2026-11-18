MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Birbank Private, the premium banking service of Birbank, has been named“Best Private Bank in Azerbaijan” at the Global Private Banking Awards 2026, organised by PWM and The Banker. The recognition makes Birbank Private the first Azerbaijani bank to receive this prestigious international award.

Established in 2009, the Global Private Banking Awards are jointly organised by Professional Wealth Management (PWM) and The Banker, publications of the Financial Times Group. The awards recognise the qualitative and quantitative performance of private banking institutions worldwide. Applications are evaluated by a jury of industry experts from different regions, while the analysis of key performance indicators is conducted by PWM.

This recognition reflects the significant progress Birbank Private has made in recent years. Over the past two years, its assets under management have more than doubled. In 2025 alone, this figure increased by 50.9%. During the same period, the client base grew by 71.8%, while the average client balance increased by 20.8%.

Birbank Private offers its clients a personalised approach to banking, tailored financial solutions and a wide range of premium services designed to make everyday life more convenient. Clients benefit from dedicated personal service, priority support and exclusive privileges, as well as the ability to carry out banking transactions remotely and efficiently.

One of the core principles guiding Birbank Private is to prioritise building long-term, trusted relationships with existing clients rather than simply increasing the number of customers. To this end, each client is assigned a dedicated relationship manager and offered personalised investment portfolio management, tailored lending solutions, as well as deposit products in local and foreign currencies. During periods of volatility in financial markets, relationship managers proactively reach out to clients to adjust strategies in line with their individual objectives and changing market conditions.

It is worth noting that in 2025, Birbank Private also received the“Best Private Banking Azerbaijan” award from International Investor. This latest recognition further strengthens the service's international reputation and reinforces its position in Azerbaijan's private banking market.

Birbank Private is Birbank's premium banking service designed for clients seeking personalised banking solutions. Its offerings include dedicated relationship management, investment and portfolio management solutions, tailored lending and deposit products, as well as a wide range of premium services. By combining a personalised approach, financial expertise and digital convenience, Birbank Private aims to build trusted, long-term client relationships and continuously advance the private banking experience in Azerbaijan.