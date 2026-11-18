Azerbaijan's Albanian-Udi Community Visits Amaras Monastery (PHOTO)
The visit was organized to the historical monastery located in the Khojavand district's Jutju village.
Dating back to the 4th century, the Amaras monastery is not only a significant example of the ancient religious heritage of Caucasian Albania but is also considered one of its historical religious and episcopal centers.
Representatives of the community have previously visited other ancient Albanian temples in the liberated territories, including the Aghoghlan monastery in the Lachin district and the Khudavang monastery in the Kalbajar district. This visit to the Amaras monastery marks the community representatives' first trip to this site.
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