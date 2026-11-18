MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Turkmenistan and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE PA) have discussed cooperation on energy and transport transit corridors, as well as opportunities to strengthen interparliamentary ties, the Turkmen parliament's press service reported.

The discussions took place on November 17 in Ashgabat during a meeting between representatives of Turkmenistan's Mejlis (Parliament) and Gudrun Kugler, OSCE PA Vice-President and Special Representative on Demographic Change and Security. The meeting was held on the sidelines of the third Ashgabat Conference on the role of parliaments in promoting international law, dialogue, trust and security across the OSCE area.

The participants exchanged views on potential areas of parliamentary cooperation, including sharing legislative experience and facilitating dialogue on issues of mutual interest. They also discussed Turkmenistan's initiatives on the role of international law in regional cooperation.

Turkmenistan has maintained a partnership with the OSCE since signing the Helsinki Final Act in 1992 and becoming a participating state of the organization. The OSCE Centre in Ashgabat has been operating since 1999, supporting cooperation in political, economic, environmental and humanitarian fields.

In recent years, Turkmenistan and the OSCE have developed and begun implementing multi-project cooperation plans. In 2024, around 37 joint projects were planned in areas including peace and security, environmental protection and humanitarian issues. For 2025, approximately 40 projects were scheduled with the support of the OSCE Centre and relevant Turkmen agencies.

The initiatives cover conflict prevention, economic and environmental cooperation, strengthening democratic institutions, protecting human rights, and addressing statelessness.