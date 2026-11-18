







As desktop manufacturing technology continues to evolve, users are increasingly looking beyond conventional printing and engraving applications. Whether producing customized merchandise, prototyping new products or creating decorative objects, makers and small businesses need tools that can accommodate different materials, designs and production requirements.

LONGER's product ecosystem addresses these needs through three complementary technologies: additive manufacturing, laser processing and UV printing. Each offers a different approach to turning digital designs into physical products.

ePrint: Bringing Full-Color 3D Relief Printing to the Desktop

The LONGER ePrint is designed to extend conventional UV printing beyond flat graphics by combining color printing with dimensional surface effects.

Its dual-printhead architecture uses two Epson F1080 printheads and 12 ink channels, supporting white ink, color ink and varnish applications. This configuration allows users to produce layered visual effects and textured designs while increasing printing efficiency compared with the single-head ePrint SE.

LONGER reports that the dual-head ePrint delivers up to 2× faster 2D printing and 6× faster 3D texture printing than ePrint SE.

One of the printer's most distinctive capabilities is full-color 3D relief printing, supporting raised textures of up to 15mm. Rather than limiting output to conventional flat graphics, users can create dimensional artwork with tactile details, making it possible to produce more distinctive signs, decorative objects, customized gifts and branded merchandise.

The system also supports printing on surfaces with height differences of up to 10mm, helping accommodate certain uneven or textured objects. According to LONGER, ePrint is compatible with more than 300 material types and supports third-party inks through its open ink system.

Its standard printing platform measures 310 × 420mm (12.21 × 16.54 inches), with an optional mini platform measuring 310 × 75mm (12.21 × 2.95 inches).

Beyond the Hardware: A More Integrated Printing Workflow

Hardware capabilities are only part of the desktop printing experience. Preparing artwork, managing layers, adjusting colors and configuring print processes can also create barriers for users entering UV customization.

LONGER addresses these workflow challenges through LongerStudio AI, its software platform designed to simplify artwork preparation and printing operations.

Its features include background removal, image layout, color adjustment, process simulation, style variations, text-to-logo generation and layer processing.

The printer also supports different specialty ink and finishing effects, including gold and silver, fluorescent, glow-in-the-dark, imitation embroidery and varnish effects, depending on the selected materials and printing configuration.

These capabilities open up applications across several creative and commercial categories, including:

Personalized products: Custom phone accessories, keyboard and mouse surfaces, gifts and decorative objects.

Signage and home decoration: Acrylic signs, wooden decorations, canvas artwork and customized displays.

Creative merchandise: Limited-edition products, cultural and creative items, collectible designs and branded accessories.

Small-batch production: Product sampling, customized e-commerce orders and short-run merchandise.

For small businesses and customization studios, the combination of different printing effects and material compatibility can provide more flexibility when developing new products or fulfilling specialized customer orders.

Laser Engraving: Precision Cutting and Personalization

Alongside UV printing, laser engraving remains a core technology in LONGER's desktop manufacturing lineup.









The company's Ray5 series offers desktop laser engraving solutions for DIY projects, personalization and creative applications. The B1 series provides higher-power options for users seeking greater cutting capabilities and production efficiency, while the Nano series focuses on portable engraving applications.









LONGER's Ray7S series adds an enclosed Class 1 safety design and Klipper-based control technology to its desktop laser lineup.

Depending on the machine configuration and material, users can explore engraving and cutting applications involving wood, acrylic, leather, paper and other compatible materials.

From personalized holiday gifts and home decorations to signage and small-batch merchandise, desktop laser engravers offer makers an additional production method that complements UV printing.

3D Printing: The Foundation of Desktop Fabrication

LONGER's 3D printing portfolio continues to serve hobbyists, DIY enthusiasts and users interested in prototyping and functional product development.

Products such as the LK5 Pro and LK10 series support a range of applications, including decorative models, functional components, customized accessories and early-stage product prototypes.

While 3D printing, laser engraving and UV printing use different production methods, they can complement one another in a broader creative workflow.

For example, a user could 3D print a custom product structure, use a laser engraver to cut or personalize compatible components, and apply UV printing to add full-color graphics or dimensional surface decoration.

This combination offers more creative possibilities for makers and independent businesses looking to develop differentiated products without relying entirely on industrial manufacturing facilities.

From Individual Machines to a Connected Creative Workshop

The expansion of desktop manufacturing is changing how creators approach product development and customization.

Instead of investing in a single production method, makers can increasingly combine different technologies to achieve more complex results. The ability to move between prototyping, cutting, engraving and full-color printing can support a more flexible production workflow.

LONGER's broader portfolio reflects this approach, bringing together three distinct manufacturing technologies while developing supporting software and material compatibility.

For hobbyists, the combination offers more ways to explore creative projects. For entrepreneurs and small businesses, it provides additional options for product sampling, small-batch customization and personalized production.

Black Friday 2026: Savings Across the LONGER Product Portfolio

LONGER's Black Friday promotion includes discounts of up to 48% on selected products, with additional coupon-based savings depending on order value.

Selected product offers include:

Date: Nov.3-Dec.2, 2026 | ET

Regions:Worldwide