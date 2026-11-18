MENAFN - Asia Times) Jensen Huang's affair with Alice Huang has cost him the top job at Nvidia. But the bigger scandal is that Alice Huang appears to have pulled off what investigators believe was one of the largest-ever smuggling operations of US-restricted chips out of Singapore and wider Southeast Asia into China.

Records show her company, Megaspeed, arranged nearly US$12 billion in Nvidia chip orders for Chinese companies in 15 months, and a large share of the chips reportedly reached mainland China. Megaspeed says Alice Huang left in August 2025 and that it conducts lawful business.

On November 16, Washington responded with new rules meant to stop Chinese companies from receiving advanced chips through Southeast Asia. For the region's legitimate businesses, the rules will mean slower approvals and wary investors.

But few likely realize how simple her method was, and why new export licenses and restrictions will be hard-pressed to stop it.

Singapore was a logical base. As a bridge between East and West with a sound legal system and a balanced international position, Singapore offers Chinese companies a trusted address abroad. However, the island-state's reputation was exploited, putting its credibility and reliability to the test.

The fallout has already reached Southeast Asian governments. Singapore has barred Alice Huang from re-entering the country after police determined she had misled them about her role at Megaspeed. Singapore has said US authorities have given only limited help with its probe.

Meanwhile, Malaysia is investigating whether chips brought in by Megaspeed's local unit were shipped on to third countries, although Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim says there is no sign so far that they left. What began as a US-China chip dispute has become an international investigation, with Southeast Asia at its center.

A network tied to Alice Huang helped move roughly 240,000 advanced chips worth $7.5 billion into China, The Information reported.

Will DePue, a former OpenAI researcher, recently analyzed the published weights of leading Chinese AI models and concluded DeepSeek V4 and Moonshot's Kimi K3 show signs of having been trained on Nvidia's Blackwell chips, which cannot legally be sold to China. Depue said some of the smuggled Nvidia chips may have been used in that training.