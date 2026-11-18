18. Nov 2026 / 11:21 CET/CEST, transmitted by GlobeNewswire.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG hereby announces that the following financial report shall be disclosed:

1st Interim Report 2027

Report type: Quarterly financial report

Date of disclosure: 30.04.2027



Language: German

Address:

Language: English

Address:



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