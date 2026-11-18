Coaches, clubs and athletes are invited to help achieve 50% participation by women through shared training resources, education and community support.

- Adina O'Neill, Team B*REAL, IRONMAN, Inclusivity CoachWILMINGTON, NC, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Independent triathlon clubs, coaches and endurance sports organizations are joining forces in a grassroots effort to achieve equal participation by women and men at the 2027 IRONMAN 70.3 North Carolina. The 50/50 Start Line initiative, with participation from Coral Owen, founder and head coach of Team BABE Athletics, and Adina O'Neill, founder of Team B*REAL, brings together organizations that would ordinarily compete for athletes, memberships and coaching opportunities. Instead, they are sharing expertise, training resources and communities to help more women discover what is possible in endurance sports.The five organizations currently participating are Team BABE Athletics, Team B*REAL, Coeur Sports, Full Circle Endurance and Spark Endurance. Each contributes independently toward a shared objective."There's something powerful about organizations that would normally compete choosing to work together instead," O'Neill said. "We may have different approaches to coaching, but we share the belief that more women belong in this sport. If combining our resources helps more women believe they can do this, that's a win for everyone."From one question to a grassroots movementThe idea began at the October 2026 IRONMAN 70.3 North Carolina Expo, where Team BABE Athletics hosted an activation booth. Throughout the weekend, Owen and her team met women ranging in age from 18 to 72, from first-time participants to experienced athletes preparing for their 31st half-distance triathlon. Against that backdrop, Owen was mindful of a striking disparity: Women represented approximately 30% of the event's 2,594 athletes, according to race statistics published by CoachCox. Seeing the enthusiasm and range of experience among the women she met, Owen began to wonder what it would take to bring female participation to 50%."Thirty percent didn't feel like a ceiling. It felt like a starting point," Owen said. "We started asking what could happen if we stopped thinking about what individual organizations could accomplish and started thinking about what we could accomplish together."Owen's review of publicly available IRONMAN race results suggested that no regular-season half- or full-distance IRONMAN event had achieved equal participation by women and men. The initiative focuses on regular-season events rather than championship races that may feature separate competition days.Rather than center the effort on Team BABE Athletics, Owen invited other organizations to participate. Coeur Sports, Full Circle Endurance, Spark Endurance and Team B*REAL stepped forward, bringing their respective communities and resources together to help turn the idea into a collaborative initiative.Five organizations, one common goalEach organization brings distinct experience, resources and opportunities for athletes.Team BABE Athletics, founded by Owen, is a Tampa Bay-based endurance coaching community emphasizing education, encouragement and accessibility. Its contribution includes free 20-week training plans for individual athletes and relay participants, tailored to swimming, cycling and running. For more information or to join Team BABE Athletics, visit .Team B*REAL, a Boston, Massachusetts-based endurance coaching community founded by O'Neill, helps athletes develop confidence through endurance sports, emphasizing community, inclusivity and supporting women as they pursue goals they may once have considered unattainable. For more information or to join Team B*REAL, visit .Coeur Sports, a Los Angeles-based endurance sports apparel company founded by Kebby Holden and Reg Holden, offers a First Time Triathlon Program supported by community manager Jill Adelson. The program helps newcomers navigate the sport, and Coeur Sports is contributing resources designed to make participation more welcoming, including a free gear box. For more information or to join Coeur Sports, visit .Full Circle Endurance, a Wilmington, North Carolina-based endurance coaching organization led by head coach Beth Andrews, contributes coaching expertise and educational support to help athletes prepare for the physical and mental demands of triathlon. For more information or to join Full Circle Endurance, visit .Spark Endurance, a Chapel Hill, North Carolina-based endurance coaching organization led by head coach Sara Larson, provides additional coaching knowledge, athlete support and educational resources to help broaden participation. For more information or to join Spark Endurance, visit .Together, the organizations are developing a free private online community, educational webinars and group training opportunities. Planned topics include fueling, strength training, equipment selection, open-water swimming, managing anxiety and race-day preparation. Resources will be available to women throughout the United States and internationally, without requiring purchases of coaching services, equipment or club memberships.Making the start line more accessibleThe initiative addresses barriers that have historically discouraged women from participating in endurance sports. Research published by SheRACES, a UK-based organization advocating for greater participation and equality for women in endurance sports, found that 67% of women surveyed identified cost as a deterrent to entering triathlons, while 84% said they would be more likely to participate in events committed to equitable and inclusive treatment.Owen, who serves on the board of SheRACES USA and leads its triathlon work, said financial considerations are only part of the challenge. Access to swimming instruction, training facilities, equipment and supportive communities can also influence participation. Women balancing careers, families and caregiving responsibilities may need realistic training guidance and encouragement as much as physical preparation.The 50/50 Start Line initiative welcomes women of different backgrounds, abilities and experience levels. Participants can complete the entire 70.3-mile event individually or join a relay team, contributing through swimming, cycling or running. Participating clubs can help connect women interested in completing a single discipline with other athletes to form relay teams.Each organization maintains its own team and registration community, allowing athletes to choose the group that best fits their interests and needs. Women registering individually for the full 70.3-mile event can select a participating team during IRONMAN registration. Those interested in participating in a relay can contact participating clubs for assistance connecting with other athletes to form a team."Inclusivity means meeting women where they are, not where someone else thinks they should be," O'Neill said. "Whether you're taking on all 70.3 miles or one leg of a relay, you belong here. This is about women supporting women and becoming part of something bigger than ourselves."For Owen and O'Neill, that philosophy extends beyond the initiative into their coaching communities, where helping women build confidence and recognize their capabilities is central to their work."Not feeling ready when you commit is part of the reality of growing past your perceived limits," Owen said. "You become ready in the process of preparing."Why North Carolina?Scheduled for Oct. 16, 2027, IRONMAN 70.3 North Carolina takes athletes through Wilmington and Wrightsville Beach. The coastal course features a current-assisted swim beginning at Wrightsville Beach, a predominantly flat bicycle route through the surrounding countryside and a waterfront run around Greenfield Lake, finishing across from the Battleship North Carolina.The course characteristics, community support and established volunteer network have made North Carolina a recurring destination for Team BABE Athletics, despite its Tampa Bay location. Owen also credits race director Sami Winter with helping cultivate an encouraging environment for athletes.For the participating organizations, however, the 2027 event represents an opportunity to demonstrate what collective action can accomplish."A 50/50 start line would be a visible reminder of what happens when women encourage other women to try something difficult," Owen said. "It wouldn't belong to one coach, one club or one organization. It would belong to every woman who decided to show up and every person who helped her get there."An invitation to the endurance communityThe 50/50 Start Line initiative remains open to additional clubs, coaches, organizations and individuals interested in expanding women's participation in endurance sports.Athletes can register directly through the official IRONMAN 70.3 North Carolina website, participate individually or as part of a relay, and connect with participating organizations for training resources and community support.While the immediate objective is equal participation at the 2027 North Carolina event, organizers believe the collaboration could provide a model for increasing women's participation at other endurance events.For now, the focus remains on helping women reach a start line they may once have believed was beyond their capabilities.Official race information and registration:

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50/50 Start Line Grassroots Initiative Announced to Unite Triathlon Clubs for 2027 IRONMAN 70.3 North Carolina News Provided By Belmont City Press LLC November 18, 2026, 10:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry



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