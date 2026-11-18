MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Knowledge management platform combines shared meeting intelligence with new Meeting Upload and a limited-time Founding Member offer without per-seat pricing.

- William T. Whitaker, Founder and CEO of MeetingzNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Meetingz today announced its recently launched platform for turning business conversations into structured institutional memory, alongside its new Meeting Upload capability and a limited-time Founding Member offer.Meetingz addresses a familiar business problem: a team's hard-earned knowledge and experience don't automatically become knowledge the organization retains. Decisions, commitments, and context remain scattered across personal notes, disconnected recordings, and individual AI tools. People who weren't in the conversation must chase updates, while those who were often have to reconstruct what happened.Meetingz gives that knowledge a shared home. The platform organizes conversations in invite-only Teamspaces for clients, projects, teams, or departments, turning them into structured Digest Reports backed by recordings and transcripts. Members can return to the meeting record or Digest whether or not they attended the original meeting.“We believe conversations should be a shared business asset,” said William T. Whitaker, Founder and CEO of Meetingz.“The thinking, experience, and commitments a team brings to a conversation should remain useful after it ends. We built Meetingz so that knowledge stays with the business-and people can build on it with confidence.”From conversation to institutional memoryEach Teamspace includes a dedicated AI Scribe, a visible participant that joins meetings only when specifically invited. With Meetingz, there is nothing to download or install, so organizations choose what information to share without exposing the whole of the business.After a call, Meetingz creates a Digest Report covering the summary, key takeaways, decisions, action items, and next steps. The report is stored with the recording and timestamped transcript, while administrators control whether and how it is distributed.Meeting Intelligence lets members ask questions, find answers, uncover patterns, and work across their Teamspace's accumulated meeting history. Source-grounded answers include citations linking back to relevant meetings, allowing members to verify the context behind the information they use.All paid plans include unlimited Teamspace members without per-seat pricing, so organizations can bring colleagues and external collaborators into the shared record without adding a subscription for every person. Certain plans further allow organizations to customize their AI Scribe, Digest Reports, and dashboard to reflect their own business brand.Meeting Upload brings existing conversations into the shared recordThe new Meeting Upload capability extends Meetingz beyond calls captured live by its Scribe. Customers can upload an audio file, video file, or transcript and receive a full Digest Report, bringing conversations recorded elsewhere into their Teamspace.For businesses, that creates a practical way to put existing conversations to work:Institutional memory: Preserve knowledge and context from existing recordings and transcripts in a shared record the team can revisit and reuse.Project management: Turn recorded project discussions into clear records of decisions, commitments, dependencies, and next steps.Client conversations: Retain client priorities, agreed scope, and commitments so colleagues can prepare follow-ups and continue the relationship with context.Customer feedback: Turn recorded interviews and feedback sessions into structured records that inform product and service decisions.Whether captured live or uploaded afterward, the conversation becomes part of a continuing business record rather than an isolated set of notes.Founding Member offerMeetingz is also announcing its limited-time Founding Member offer for organizations adopting the platform during its early growth.Available for $49 per month through the end of the year, the Founding Member offer provides unlimited Teamspace membership without per-seat pricing, a dedicated AI Scribe, customizable branding, custom data retention policies, and source-grounded meeting intelligence (among other features).Meetingz is available now at , where organizations can explore plans and the Founding Member offer.About MeetingzMeetingz is a B2B knowledge management platform that turns conversations into institutional memory. Through structured Digest Reports, shared Teamspaces, and source-grounded Meeting Intelligence, Meetingz helps companies build an enduring, common source of truth by preserving decisions, commitments, and context - and surfacing that knowledge to move work forward. Work with Confidence. Meetingz is operated by Antiderivative Intelligence Systems LLC. Learn more at .

Jacinta Gandy

Social Circle Marketing LLC d/b/a SoCircle

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Meetingz Turns Business Conversations into a Shared Business Asset News Provided By Social Circle Marketing LLC d/b/a SoCircle November 18, 2026, 10:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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