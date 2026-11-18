Coltala Aerospace President Phil Bathurst (left) and Chief Commercial Officer Suresh Narayanan (right) in the company's Dallas-Fort Worth facility, where composite and metal aircraft structures are repaired and overhauled for commercial and military customers.

Twenty-five years of structures repair craft and a deep bench of in-house engineering, now one company built to scale for commercial and military customers

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Coltala Aerospace today brought its businesses together under one brand. Evans Composites is now Coltala Aerostructures, and ACD Consulting is now Coltala Aerotech Services (CATS). The two divisions now go to market as one partner for aircraft structures repair and engineering.

The move honors what both teams built. For 25 years, Evans Composites repaired the composite and metal structures that keep commercial and military aircraft flying. ACD Consulting earned its name solving the parts others gave up on, with repairs, alterations and alternatives to OEM parts that saved customers time and money.

Since joining Coltala Aerospace, both businesses have grown fast. New leadership, new investment and new systems have professionalized how the company runs and expanded what it can do. Coltala Aerospace now has more than 100 people and about 100,000 square feet of space in Dallas–Fort Worth, with engineering offices in Dallas and South Florida.

Coltala Aerostructures repairs and overhauls composite and metal structural components, from regional jets to larger commercial and military aircraft. It holds FAA Part 145, EASA and ISO approvals. Every order is backed by a dedicated customer account manager and regular status updates.

Coltala Aerotech Services is the engineering division. Its 15+ engineers and Designated Engineering Representatives (DERs) are all direct, on-staff employees. They deliver DER repairs and FAA Form 8110-3 approvals, repeatable repair specifications, part fabrication data packages, material testing, PMA support and alternatives to OEM parts. Engineers can also embed on-site with customer teams. Coltala Aerospace embeds skilled engineers at a fraction of the cost of full-time hires or traditional outsourcing. This scalable model delivers cost-effective engineering expertise while improving operational efficiency.

Together, the two divisions give airlines, MROs, parts brokers and distributors, teardown operators and military customers a single partner. A part comes in for repair. If the manual has no answer, an engineer down the hall designs one, and the part goes back into service on time.

“Evans and ACD were built by people who take pride in keeping aircraft flying. We kept that and gave it room to grow. Coltala Aerospace has the scale, systems and leadership to be the structures and engineering partner our customers can count on for decades,” said Phil Bathurst, President, Coltala Aerospace.

“Our customers told us what matters: parts back on time, right the first time, and someone who picks up the phone. That is what this team now delivers at scale. We invite every customer to come see us in Dallas–Fort Worth, or we will come to you,” said Suresh Narayanan, Chief Commercial Officer, Coltala Aerospace.

Customers will see the new names on the Coltala Aerospace website, email, quotes and paperwork in the coming weeks. Their contacts, approvals and order process stay the same, and email to existing addresses will continue to reach the team.

About Coltala Aerospace

Coltala Aerospace is a fast-growing aircraft structures repair and engineering company based in Dallas–Fort Worth, backed by Coltala Holdings. Through Coltala Aerostructures (formerly Evans Composites) and Coltala Aerotech Services (formerly ACD Consulting), it repairs composite and metal structural components and engineers approved repairs and alternative-part solutions for commercial and military aircraft. The company holds FAA Part 145, EASA and ISO approvals and employs more than 100 people. Learn more at .

Beatriz Arana

EnergíaComm, Corp.

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Coltala Aerospace Unites Under One Name, Launching Coltala Aerostructures and Coltala Aerotech Services News Provided By EnergiaCommCorp November 18, 2026, 10:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Military Industry, Technology



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