Micro Weld, Inc. celebrates 32 years of precision micro welding in Maple Grove, MN, serving medical, aerospace, defense and industrial manufacturers nationwide.

MAPLE GROVE, MN, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Some of the most demanding welds in American manufacturing are measured in fractions of a millimeter, and Micro Weld, Inc. has spent 32 years perfecting them. The Maple Grove, Minnesota company is marking this milestone as a trusted provider of precision micro welding services for clients nationwide, helping manufacturers repair, revise, and produce intricate components with exceptional accuracy.Micro Weld, Inc.'s services include microscopic TIG welding, manual and CNC programmable laser beam welding, production welding, mold revision and repair, and specialty welding for prototypes and precision assemblies. Its microscopic TIG welding process allows precise weld placement with minimal heat input, reducing distortion and protecting sensitive materials. For mold shops facing costly downtime, the company offers fast turnaround and same-day emergency micro welding service when needed.The company supports medical device manufacturing, aerospace, defense, oil and gas, mold building, and general industrial markets. Micro Weld, Inc. is ISO 13485 certified and applies strict quality control processes to every project, from single repairs to full production runs. It is also a proud member of the Minnesota Precision Manufacturing Association (MPMA), reflecting its commitment to the state's precision manufacturing community.To learn more about Micro Weld, Inc.'s precision micro welding services or to request a quote, please visit their website or contact their team at 763-425-8818.About Micro Weld, Inc.: Micro Weld, Inc. is a precision welding company based in Maple Grove, Minnesota, specializing in microscopic TIG welding, micro laser welding, production welding, and mold repair. Backed by ISO 13485 certification and a highly skilled team of welding technicians, the company delivers custom, high-precision welding solutions to manufacturers across the country.Company name: Micro Weld, Inc.Address: 10550 County Road 81 Suite 112 Maple Grove, MN 55369City: Maple GroveState: MinnesotaZip code: 55369Phone: 425-8818

Trae Stevenson

Micro Weld, Inc

+1 763-425-8818

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Micro Weld, Inc. Celebrates 32 Years of Precision Micro Welding for Industries Nationwide News Provided By Micro Weld, Inc November 18, 2026, 10:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Manufacturing



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