The Swiss venture capital firm, ranked in the top 2% of investors worldwide by Dealroom, sees room for a deeptech corridor between Europe and the UAE

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- redalpine, the Swiss venture capital firm that backs European deeptech companies, has closed RAC VIII at USD 250 million and sees a deeptech corridor between Europe and the UAE as a long-term partnership worth exploring. The close comes in one of the most challenging fundraising markets European venture capital has seen and reflects the continued support of returning limited partners.The UAE's focus on AI and the energy transition makes it a natural partner. redalpine is already active regionally and engages with founders and investors in the GCC.“From fusion energy to AI, European deeptech companies are compounding their success in the EU and US by looking to build partnerships on the ground to scale with local stakeholders. The UAE has the ambition to match, and we want to support building that bridge,” said Dr Oliver Pabst, General Partner at redalpine.After a multi-year deep dive into fusion, redalpine led the seed round of Proxima Fusion, the Munich fusion energy company, with the largest cheque in its early-stage fund history. Proxima went on to raise a €130 million Series A in 2025 and €411 million in July 2026 at a valuation of €2.4 billion, making it the best-funded fusion company in Europe. The portfolio also includes Mistral AI, N26 and Basecamp Research, and twelve of its companies have exited since 2023.As they scale, European deeptech companies see synergies in deploying their technology in the UAE, and even in developing part of it on the ground. redalpine sees a natural fit with the UAE's economic agendas in energy transition, health, AI and advanced industry, and is open to what the GCC could mean for its companies and what they could bring to the region.redalpine is built for deeptech. Half of its team are scientists, including physicists, medical doctors and researchers. The other half are operators who have built and exited companies.Two decades of this approach, across market cycles, have placed redalpine in the top 2% of investors worldwide in Dealroom's 2026 Investor Ranking. With RAC VIII closed, redalpine is also gearing up to back its strongest companies through the growth stage. The close was announced internationally on 10 November.redalpine will continue to engage with founders and investors in the UAE as its portfolio companies scale.About redalpineredalpine is a Swiss venture capital firm that backs European deeptech companies. It manages more than USD 1.4 billion in assets, and its portfolio counts more than 100 companies.Dr Oliver Pabst's bio and photo are available at

Eliana Maakaroun

Action Qatar

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redalpine, backer of Proxima Fusion, closes USD 250 million fund, sees UAE as natural partner for European deeptech News Provided By Action Qatar November 18, 2026, 10:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Technology



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