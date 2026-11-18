New rapid-deployment initiative bypasses sales processes, connecting compromised organisations directly with engineers to secure identities and infrastructure.

- Darren Guccione, CEO and Co-founder, Keeper SecurityLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Keeper Security, the leading zero-trust and zero-knowledge identity security provider, today announces a dedicated global emergency breach response service for organisations experiencing an active cyber attack. The initiative allows organisations to bypass the traditional sales process to receive immediate help deploying Keeper's cybersecurity platform to lock down compromised infrastructure and halt lateral movement.Modern, AI-powered cyber attacks can escalate from initial compromise to full administrative takeover in a matter of minutes. When an organisation is breached, threat actors overwhelmingly rely on compromised credentials, unmanaged secrets and standing privileges to initiate compromise, then move laterally through networks to exfiltrate data. Containing the blast radius requires immediate intervention and implementation of strict access controls. However, traditional software procurement cycles – and the complex deployment requirements of legacy security tools – inevitably delay critical remediation efforts when time is the most valuable asset.To eliminate this dangerous delay, Keeper's new emergency response portal routes submissions directly to its Solution Engineering triage team. At-risk organisations and cyber attack victims can bypass the sales pipeline entirely, connecting with a technical expert in minutes to begin deploying Keeper's software to their environment. Keeper prioritises securing the organisation first, deferring all quotes and billing discussions until the platform is deployed, operational and access to sensitive resources is secured.“Seconds matter during an active breach, so organisations need immediate containment, not a sales pitch,” said Darren Guccione, CEO and Co-founder of Keeper Security.“Our priority is to provide breached organisations with the critical technology and engineering support required to lock down their environments and stop lateral movement. We will secure your organisation first and discuss the commercial details only after the threat is contained.”During an active incident, the service provides rapid access to KeeperPAM, the company's next-generation identity security platform that unifies enterprise password and passkey management, secrets management, privileged session management and endpoint privilege management within a zero-trust and zero-knowledge architecture. Because Keeper is cloud-native, it can be deployed across an enterprise in minutes rather than the months required by traditional privileged access management solutions.This unified approach enables security teams to instantly revoke standing privileges, automatically rotate compromised credentials and secure infrastructure secrets. By extending these controls across all human and non-human identities, including service accounts and AI agents, organisations effectively sever the pathways attackers use to persist within the network. Furthermore, KeeperAI delivers real-time, agentic threat detection to continuously monitor privileged sessions and automatically terminate anomalous behaviour as teams work to clear the environment.“When an adversary is already inside your network, you do not have time to re-architect your infrastructure or deploy complex legacy software,” said Craig Lurey, CTO and Co-founder of Keeper Security.“You need to immediately establish a secure control plane, cut off the attacker's access to privileged accounts or privileged access and gain total visibility into session activity. Keeper is built to deploy instantly and provide that definitive layer of control.”Organisations experiencing an active data breach or cyber attack can request immediate assistance by visiting keepersecurity/breach-response/.###About Keeper SecurityKeeper Security is the leading zero-trust and zero-knowledge identity security solution, trusted by millions of people and thousands of organisations globally. KeeperPAMis Keeper's privileged access management platform that unifies password and passkey management, secrets management, privileged session management and endpoint privilege management in a single cloud-native platform, protected with quantum-resistant encryption. KeeperAI delivers real-time, AI-native threat detection across every privileged session. As AI agents proliferate and identity becomes the defining attack surface, Keeper governs access for humans, machines, non-human identities and AI agents, serving as the unified control plane for access, compliance and visibility across the enterprise. For more information, visit KeeperSecurity.

Charley Nash

Eskenzi PR

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Keeper Security Launches Global Emergency Breach Response Service for Organisations Under Active Cyber Attack News Provided By Eskenzi PR November 18, 2026, 10:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology



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