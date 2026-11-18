MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Licensed, dancer-owned Las Vegas entertainment agency recognized after earning a 4.9-star rating across 322 consumer reviews.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Las Vegas Bachelor Strippers, a licensed private entertainment agency serving visitors and locals across Las Vegas, has been named Entertainers of the Year 2026 in the Entertainers category by the Consumer Ratings Institute. The recognition is based on publicly available consumer reviews, where the agency holds a 4.9-star rating across 322 consumer reviews. It reflects the team's focus on professional, reliable and memorable private entertainment for groups celebrating in the city.

Las Vegas Bachelor Strippers specializes in bachelor party entertainment, bringing private shows directly to hotel suites, rental homes and party venues. The agency also entertains birthday celebrations, guys' trips, couples and other private events, with options for different group sizes and budgets. Guests choose their preferred entertainers in advance, and the team stays in constant communication with the organizer from booking until arrival.

Professionalism and safety sit at the center of the business. The agency is fully licensed in the state of Nevada, and every entertainer has passed a background check and carries a valid Sheriff's Card. The company is dancer-owned and operated, its entertainers train and perform together as a close-knit team, and it uses only genuine photos of its own entertainers, so the people a client selects are the people who arrive.

"Las Vegas is the bachelor party capital of the world, and our job is to make that night safe, easy to plan and something the whole group will talk about for years," said Chloe Vegas, Owner of Las Vegas Bachelor Strippers. "Being named Entertainers of the Year, based on what our customers say about us, means a great deal to our whole team. It tells us that professionalism, honesty and great customer service are what people remember."

The agency has previously been voted Best Bachelor Party by Best of Las Vegas in 2020 and 2021 and has been featured in the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

About Las Vegas Bachelor Strippers

Las Vegas Bachelor Strippers is a licensed, dancer-owned private entertainment agency in Las Vegas, Nevada. It provides private shows for bachelor parties, birthdays and other celebrations at hotels, suites and private venues across the city, with background-checked entertainers and real photos of every performer. Learn more at .

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York, evaluating businesses across all sectors using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.

Chloe Vegas

Las Vegas Bachelor Strippers

+1 (702) 826-8500

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Las Vegas Bachelor Strippers Named Entertainers of the Year 2026 by the Consumer Ratings Institute News Provided By Awardy November 18, 2026, 10:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Travel & Tourism Industry



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