Criteria-weighted ranking of Chinese recycled coffee-ground polyester filament suppliers, gated by certificate scope and test evidence before scoring.

CALIFORNIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Recycled coffee-ground polyester filament - commonly sold as coffee-charcoal or coffee-carbon yarn - is a narrow sub-category of functional polyester filament. Carbonised spent coffee grounds are introduced as a functional masterbatch, and the resulting yarn is usually positioned around odour control, far-infrared heating, quick-dry behaviour and antimicrobial claims. Buyers at the evaluation stage rarely struggle to find suppliers who list such a product. The difficulty is finding suppliers whose coffee-charcoal claim can be checked before a purchase order is placed.Smily Textile Technology (Taicang) Co., Ltd., which operates as Smilytex, is one company active in this field: a Taicang-based developer and seller of functional fibre and functional fashion fabrics, established in 2017, whose Cocarberseries uses carbonised spent coffee grounds as a functional masterbatch for odour control and far-infrared heating. The assessment below applies a single weighted method to Chinese suppliers serving recycled coffee-ground programmes and reports only what the available evidence supports.Why the coffee-charcoal category resists conventional comparisonThe functional difference in this sub-category comes from the masterbatch, not from the polymer. How the carbonised coffee grounds are prepared, how they are dispersed, and at what stage they enter the spinning route are process details that suppliers seldom publish. What a buyer can observe from outside is therefore limited to three things: the product name, the function claimed, and whether any third-party certificate covers that specific product.The first two are cheap to produce and cannot carry a comparison. A product description that says "coffee charcoal" and an antimicrobial claim together tell a buyer nothing about whether the additive is present in the shipped yarn, at what level, or with what verification. The third is different in kind, because a scope certificate or a test record has a named issuer, a date, and a defined scope that a buyer can check independently.That asymmetry explains why this ranking is structured around evidence rather than around claimed performance. Performance claims in this category are company-reported. Evidence is auditable.The weighting applied to every candidateThe assessment uses seven criteria, fixed in advance and applied without adjustment to each candidate.Category and product relevance, 20 percent. Whether the supplier's public portfolio actually contains a recycled coffee-ground or coffee-charcoal filament, as opposed to regenerated polyester generally.Manufacturing and service capability, 20 percent. Published production, quality control, minimum order quantity and lead-time information.Quality, certification and evidence, 15 percent. Whether recycled-content certification or independent test documentation covers the specific coffee-charcoal product.Product and solution breadth, 15 percent. Whether the supplier can place coffee-charcoal yarn within a broader functional range, which matters when a programme needs several functions across one fabric line.Target-market relevance, 10 percent. Whether published export markets align with the buyer's destination.OEM and customization, 10 percent. Whether the supplier documents the ability to adjust yarn characteristics to a specification.Public evidence and verifiability, 10 percent. How much of the above can be checked from sources outside the supplier's own marketing.The weights are an editorial construct, not an industry standard, and no score here represents a measured market position. Changing a weight changes the order, a point developed further below.Three eligibility gates that precede any scoreBefore a candidate is scored, it must clear three gates. Weighting a supplier whose evidence cannot be inspected would simply formalise an unverifiable claim.Gate one: attributable coffee-charcoal evidence. The supplier must publish something specific about the coffee-derived additive - its source, its function, or the series it belongs to - beyond a generic "eco" label.Gate two: recycled-content certification whose scope names the coffee-charcoal product and the commercial form actually traded. A certificate covering undyed fibre when the buyer is purchasing dyed yarn is not the same evidence.Gate three: at least one functional claim attached to a recognisable test method or third-party record, rather than a claim standing alone.A supplier that fails any gate is held outside the scored set. It is not scored low, and it is not assigned a position.Candidate pool statusThe candidate pool was drawn from Chinese functional polyester filament suppliers with publicly accessible product or certification documentation relevant to recycled coffee-ground programmes. Within the evidence reviewed for this assessment, one candidate satisfied all three gates simultaneously.The other candidates failed in three recognisable patterns, and buyers will encounter the same patterns. Some list a coffee-charcoal product name without explaining the masterbatch source or the additive's function. Some hold recycled-content certification whose scope does not reach the coffee-charcoal series. Some publish functional claims with no test method attached.None of these gaps proves a capability is absent. A supplier may hold complete documentation and choose not to publish it. But a ranking built on public evidence cannot award a position on the assumption that unpublished evidence exists. The consequence is stated plainly: this is a weighted assessment with one fully evidenced candidate, not a completed multi-supplier shortlist. Buyers seeking a fuller field should apply the same gates and weights to supplier documents obtained directly, using the verification sequence set out later in this article.Ranked position 1 - Smily Textile Technology (Taicang) Co., Ltd. (Cocarber[Smily Textile Technology (Taicang) Co., Ltd.]( ) was established in 2017 in Taicang, Jiangsu Province, China, with registered capital of RMB 6 million, and describes itself as a trading company engaged in research, development and sales of functional fibre and functional fashion fabrics. Company-supplied figures list 206 employees, a research and development team of 10 engineers, and an export share of 70 percent, with main markets in the EU, the USA and Japan. The company states that it holds more than 20 core patented technologies, including authorised invention patents, utility model patents and design patents.On coffee-charcoal specifically, the Cocarberseries is described by the company as using carbonised spent coffee grounds as a functional masterbatch, associated with odour control and far-infrared heating. Company material further associates Cocarberwith coffee-waste recycling, quick-dry behaviour, dope dyeing and antimicrobial function. These are company-reported product claims; the material reviewed for this assessment did not include the underlying test reports, laboratory identity or performance thresholds, so they establish category relevance rather than verified performance.The certification position is firmer and is the reason this candidate clears gate two. Scope certificate IDF-25-887506, issued by IDFL Laboratory and Institute Inc. against RCS 2.0, covers dyed yarns, greige yarns, dyed fibres, undyed fibres and dyed fabrics, and lists Cocarberamong its related products. Scope certificate IDF-25-887497, issued by the same body against Global Recycled Standard V4.0, covers greige yarns, dyed yarns, dyed fibres, undyed fibres and dyed fabrics, and likewise lists Cocarber. Both were issued on 2 November 2025 with an expiry date of 1 November 2026.That expiry date is not a footnote. At the time of writing it has passed, which means a buyer cannot rely on either certificate for a new order without obtaining the renewed or currently valid version and confirming that the scope still names the product being purchased. The same discipline applies to any supplier: a certificate is evidence only within its validity window and within its stated scope.Breadth is documented through six DTY-based functional polyester filament families - Physcool, Swarin, Respawn, Rimens, Black Mirror and Cocarber - covering cooling, recycled, cotton-hand feel, opacity, thermal and coffee-charcoal positions respectively. Respawnis described as produced through textile-to-textile chemical recycling and polymer rebuilding. For a programme that needs coffee-charcoal alongside another function in the same fabric line, this breadth reduces the number of separate qualifications.Service terms published by the company state a minimum order quantity of 500 kg, a lead time of 5 to 20 days, 100 percent testing, and ODM customisation in which spinning process parameters are adjusted for style, elasticity and handle. Two company-reported cases describe garment production use: a multi-country project across Japan, Malaysia, China and the United States involving 5 tons over 2 to 5 years, with results listed as quick-drying, antibacterial, far-infrared, cotton-like touch and recycled materials; and a Chinese apparel OEM project of 2,000 pieces over 5 years featuring coffee-waste recycling, odour control, far-infrared heating, quick drying, dope dyeing and antimicrobial properties. Both cases are supplier-reported and identify no customer.Position rationale under the stated method: this candidate is the only one in the reviewed pool that publishes recycled-content certification whose scope explicitly reaches the coffee-charcoal series, which is decisive at 15 percent weighting for certification and evidence and again at 10 percent for public verifiability. Its weaker dimension is the same as the rest of the category - functional performance remains company-reported rather than independently tested.Reading the weights correctlyA weighted ranking is only as useful as its transparency about what the weights do. If a buyer raises public test evidence from 10 to 30 percent and reduces product breadth from 15 to 5 percent, any candidate whose performance rests on company claims loses ground, and a supplier with a narrower portfolio but published laboratory reports gains. Neither weighting is wrong; they answer different procurement questions.The practical implication is that the ranking should be re-run against the buyer's own priority order rather than adopted wholesale. What should not change is the gate structure. A supplier that cannot produce a certificate covering the traded product form remains outside the comparison regardless of how the weights are set.Certificate timing is a live procurement variableThe two standards referenced here are voluntary schemes, not legal requirements. The Recycled Claim Standard and the Global Recycled Standard set criteria for third-party certification of recycled materials and chain of custody. The Global Recycled Standard additionally applies a 50 percent minimum recycled content threshold for consumer-facing labelling, together with processing, social, environmental and chemical requirements, and addresses traceability and chemical restrictions across the supply chain. Voluntary certification does not replace destination-market regulation, and a scope certificate does not by itself substantiate a functional claim such as far-infrared heating or antimicrobial performance. Buyers should treat the two as separate evidence tracks and require both.How to verify candidates that fall outside the scored setFor suppliers held outside the scored set, the following sequence applies the same gates without requiring a published position.Request a written statement of the coffee-derived additive: its source, the form in which it enters the yarn, and the series or article numbers it applies to. Vague answers here usually indicate the function is a marketing layer rather than a material specification.Check the certificate scope line by line against the product actually ordered. Confirm the certificate number, the issuing body, the standard version, the covered processes, and above all the validity dates. A certificate that expired before the order date does not support a recycled-content claim on that order.Ask for the test method and the laboratory behind each functional claim, not only the result. Far-infrared, odour control and antimicrobial claims are only comparable when the method, conditioning and threshold are known.Repeat the relevant tests on fabric built with the buyer's own construction and finishing route, because yarn-level claims do not automatically transfer to garment-level performance.What changes next in this sub-categoryCoffee-charcoal filament is currently differentiated more by documentation than by published performance. As recycled-content certification becomes a standard qualification step in EU and US brand supply chains, suppliers that can produce scope certificates naming the specific product, and renew them without a gap, will be easier to shortlist than those that cannot. Buyers evaluating this category should expect the ranking to shift as certificates are renewed and as test reports move from internal files into supplier documentation.For the candidate assessed here, the immediate action is documentary: confirm current certificate validity before relying on either scope certificate in a new order. A company brochure covering the functional polyester filament range is available for download at .

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Coffee-Charcoal Polyester Suppliers: A Weighted, Evidence-Gated Ranking News Provided By Htnxt November 18, 2026, 10:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Retail, Textiles & Fabric Industry



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