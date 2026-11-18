MENAFN - EIN Presswire) KJT Law Group obtained a $650,000 settlement for a man and two minors after a speeding delivery driver T-boned their car, causing pelvic injuries and trauma.

GLENDALE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- KJT Law Group has resolved a $650,000 settlement on behalf of a young man and two minor children, who sustained serious injuries when a delivery driver traveling at a high rate of speed struck their vehicle in a T-bone collision. The case was filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court (Case No. 24SMCV01474).The firm's car accident attorneys represented the man and the two children after the crash left them with injuries requiring surgery, ongoing therapy, and continued medical monitoring.The collision occurred when a speeding driver on a delivery route T-boned their vehicle, causing serious pelvic injuries to the man. The children, both minors, suffered physical injuries in the impact and have shown lasting signs of emotional distress since the crash.KJT Law Group's team reviewed the driver's conduct at the time of the collision along with his employment and delivery records, then pursued claims against both the driver and the company he worked for, citing the commercial vehicle he was operating at the time. The case required documenting the man's surgical treatment and recovery timeline alongside the psychological impact the crash had on the children, since case value in matters involving injured minors depends on more than the visible physical damage.The man underwent surgery to treat his pelvic injuries and has continued physical therapy to regain mobility. The children were evaluated for their physical injuries and referred for counseling to address the trauma from surviving the crash.Cases with this profile, a single crash affecting multiple people with different injury types, often take longer to resolve because each claim carries its own damages calculation. KJT Law Group's team documented the full scope of harm to the man and the two children and secured a substantial recovery on their behalf.About KJT Law GroupKJT Law Group is a California law firm based in Glendale representing clients in personal injury, workers' compensation, employment, habitability, and related civil matters. The firm handles personal injury matters statewide and focuses its workers' compensation practice mainly in Southern and Central California. The firm's focus includes auto collisions, truck accidents, pedestrian injuries, wrongful death, premises liability, repetitive trauma claims, sexual harassment, misclassification, and wage-and-hour disputes.

Caspar Jivalagian Esq.

KJT Law Group, LLP

+1 818-507-8525

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KJT Law Group Secures $650,000 Settlement for Man and Two Children Struck by Speeding Delivery Driver News Provided By KJT Law Group, LLP November 18, 2026, 10:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law



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