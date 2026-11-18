MENAFN - IANS) Madurai, Nov 18 (IANS) In a significant development concerning the expansion of liquor sales in Tamil Nadu, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the authorities not to open any new Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) liquor outlets across the state, observing that the existing number of shops was sufficient.

A Division Bench comprising Justices Velmurugan and Ramakrishnan passed the order while disposing of a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by a resident of Tiruchy district opposing the establishment of a new liquor outlet in his village.

The petitioner, Manikandan, a resident of Navakinathapatti, informed the court that the authorities were taking steps to establish a new Tasmac liquor outlet at Navakinathapatti in Nallampillai village in Tiruchy district.

Expressing concern over the proposed establishment, the petitioner sought a direction restraining the authorities from opening the liquor shop, taking into consideration the interests and welfare of the local population.

During the hearing, the Division Bench observed that Tamil Nadu already had an adequate number of Tasmac outlets and that there was no need to establish additional liquor shops.

Considering the larger public interest, the judges issued a statewide direction against the opening of new Tasmac outlets rather than restricting the order to the village mentioned in the petition.

The judicial intervention assumes significance amid continuing demands from various political parties, social organisations and anti-liquor campaigners for a phased reduction in the number of liquor outlets across Tamil Nadu.

The issue of liquor sales has remained a contentious subject in the state, with concerns frequently being raised over the adverse impact of alcohol consumption on economically vulnerable families, public health and social welfare.

Successive governments in Tamil Nadu have faced demands for stricter regulation of liquor sales and the closure of outlets operating in areas where residents have raised objections.

Tasmac, a state government-owned corporation, controls the retail sale of Indian-made foreign liquor in Tamil Nadu. Revenue generated through liquor sales constitutes a significant component of the state government's finances, making liquor regulation a complex policy issue involving both economic and social considerations.

Wednesday's order effectively restricts the further expansion of Tasmac's retail network across Tamil Nadu. However, the court did not issue any direction regarding the closure of existing liquor outlets. The Bench disposed of the petition after issuing the statewide directive.