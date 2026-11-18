MENAFN - IANS) Dhaka, Nov 18 (IANS) Former minister, freedom fighter and a retired military officer, Nazrul Islam Hiru, was arrested by the Special Response Battalion (SRB) in Dhaka in connection with several cases registered against him after the fall of Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government in August 2024, local media reported on Wednesday.

The SRB's Law and Mass Media Wing confirmed his arrest, stating that he was taken into custody from the Baridhara DOHS area in the capital late Tuesday night and subsequently handed over to the Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police on Wednesday.

Confirming the development, DB chief and Additional Police Commissioner Shafiqul Islam said that Hiru was in their custody.

Several cases are registered against Hiru over allegations of sabotage and violence, Bangladeshi media outlet bdnews24 reported.

Hiru, also a retired Lieutenant Colonel, served as President of the Awami League in Narsingdi district. He represented the Narsingdi-1 constituency in Parliament for four consecutive terms from 2009 to 2024.

He also served as State Minister for Water Resources from 2014 to 2018 during the tenure of former Prime Minister Hasina.

The latest arrest comes against the backdrop of an escalating crackdown on Awami League leaders and activists that began during the period of the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government and has persisted under the now-ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).

Earlier this month, a Bangladesh court ordered that Awami League leader and former lawmaker B M Mozammel Haque be shown arrested in connection with an attempted murder case during the 2024 July protests in Dhaka's Bhatara area, local media reported.

The order was issued by Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Ehsanul Islam after hearing an application moved by Sub-Inspector Habibur Rahman of Bhatara Police Station, the investigating officer of the case.

According to the case statement, the complainant Shamim Mia participated in the mass uprising in Dhaka's Bhatara area on July 19, 2024. He sustained four bullet wounds in different parts of his body during the demonstration.

After receiving medical treatment, Shamim filed an attempted murder case against several people, including Hasina, Bangladesh's leading newspaper 'The Daily Observer' reported.

B M Mozammel Haque, who was named as an accused in the initial First Information Report (FIR), was subsequently shown arrested in connection with the case.