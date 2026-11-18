MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) Indian equity benchmarks ended sharply lower on Wednesday as broad-based selling in consumer durables, metal, information technology and automobile stocks weighed on market sentiment.

The Sensex declined 500.38 points, or 0.61 per cent, to close at 82,031.81, while the Nifty fell 159.45 points, or 0.63 per cent, to settle at 25,227.95. The decline reversed the gains recorded over the previous two trading sessions.

Commenting on Nifty technical outlook, experts said that the profit booking was witnessed in Wednesday's session, with Nifty forming a bearish candlestick pattern, although buying interest emerged from lower levels.

"On the downside, 25,000 remains a crucial support, while 25,300 and 25,500 are immediate resistance levels. Overall, Nifty is expected to trade within the 25,000–25,500 range," analysts stated.

Among the Nifty constituents, Titan Company emerged as the top loser, followed by Hindalco Industries and HDFC Life Insurance Company.

Selling pressure in these counters contributed significantly to the weakness in the frontline indices.

The broader market also remained under pressure, with mid- and small-cap shares underperforming the benchmark indices. The Nifty MidCap 100 index dropped 1.22 per cent, while the Nifty SmallCap 100 index declined 0.35 per cent.

Sectorally, consumer-oriented stocks bore the brunt of the sell-off. The Nifty Consumer Durables index led the losses, followed by the Nifty Metal, Nifty IT and Nifty Auto indices. Weakness in these segments outweighed gains in a few pockets of the market.

In contrast, PSU banking stocks showed resilience, with the Nifty PSU Bank index emerging as one of the best-performing sectoral gauges during the session. Media stocks also bucked the broader trend and closed in positive territory.

Meanwhile, the rupee traded positively, gaining around 0.08 per cent to 93.44, as sustained FII net buying over the past few weeks continued to provide support.

"Going ahead, continued foreign fund inflows and lower commodity prices could help maintain the rupee's positive bias. The near-term trading range is seen between 93.00–93.75," market experts noted.