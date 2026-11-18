MENAFN - Mid-East Info) While a credit card balance transfer helps you reduce card debt, a lower interest rate does not guarantee higher savings all the time. Charges like processing fees, repayment terms, promotional periods, and post-promotional interest rates affect the overall cost. So, before moving your outstanding balance to another card, calculate whether the transfer will reduce your repayment in real time or just shift the debt to another bank.

Understand that a balance transfer credit card saves you money only if the interest on the older cards exceeds the one-time processing fee on the balance transfer card, and you can repay the principal before the promotional period ends.

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That said, here are some factors that determine what will save you money if you use the balance transfer facility.

One-time Processing Fee: Banks usually charge a processing fee ranging from 1% to 3% of the total transferred amount. This fee is added to your new balance on the first day. So, if your current interest rate is not too high or the processing fee is higher, it doesn't save you money.

The Promotional Interest Rate and Window: Many credit cards offer a low or 0% interest rate for a fixed promotional period. During this time, your payments go directly toward repaying the principal, as no new interest accrues.

Interbank Restriction Rules: You cannot transfer a balance between 2 credit cards issued by the same bank. The transfer should be done to a different bank's card. Moreover, the maximum amount you can move is capped by your new card's available credit limit (usually up to 90% of the limit).

Your Capacity to Repay Once the Promotional Window Ends: The 0% promotional rate is temporary. Once the promotion period ends, any remaining balance gets added to the new card's standard, higher variable APR. You can save money only if you repay the balance within the promotional period.

Post-Promotion Terms and Hidden Charges: Check if the new card has an annual fee, whether new retail purchases or cash withdrawals start accruing interest immediately, and whether there are any early settlement penalties if you repay early.

3 numbers impact your savings: the fee, the promo rate, and the promotion window.

The Fee: Most balance transfers charge a one-time fee as a percentage of the balance transfer.

The Promo Rate: This is the rate on the transferred balance during the promotional window. Usually, it is 0%. If it isn't 0%, the promo rate is usually below your current card interest rate; however, the savings are reduced.

The Promo Length: This is the number of months the promotional rate lasts. Once this duration ends, the remaining balance starts incurring interest at the normal rate.

Here's an example:

You owe AED 18,000 on an old card at a monthly interest rate of 3.2%. You transfer it to a new card at 0% interest for 6 months, with a transfer fee of 2.5%. In both cases, you were paying the minimum amount each month.

Here's how the savings will be calculated.

Transfer Fee = AED 18,000 x 2.5% = AED 450

New Balance = AED 18,000 + AED 450 = AED 18,450

Without balance transfer, 6 months of minimum payments result in about AED 3,291.02 in interest. With balance transfer, since the interest is 0%, you incur only a one-time transfer fee of AED 450.

So, the Net Savings = AED 3,291.02 – AED 450 = AED 2,841.02 (Interest Without Transfer – (Fee + Interest with Transfer)).

Note: This is an illustrative example.

While balance transfer on a credit card can save you interest money, hidden or overlooked charges can cut down the savings pretty fast. Here are the key hidden costs to consider:

One-Time Processing Fee: This servicing fee ranges between 1% and 3% of the total transferred amount. It is added directly to your principal balance.

Early Settlement/Foreclosure Fee: If you repay or close your balance transfer plan early, some banks charge an early settlement fee, often 1% of the outstanding principal.

Reversion to Standard Higher Interest: The promotional 0% or low-interest rate is time-bound. If the balance remains when the promotional window expires, it automatically gets accounted for in the card's standard retail or monthly interest rate.

When estimating balance transfer savings, common mistakes include ignoring hidden costs or misjudging your repayment window. This can wipe out the savings.

Here are some errors to be aware of:

Overlooking Upfront Processing and Transfer Fees: Most banks in the UAE charge a one-time processing fee for the 0% interest promotional period.

Not Keeping in Mind the Promotional Period Expiry: The 0% or low-interest rate window has a fixed tenure. If you don't clear the balance within this duration, the bank's standard interest rate applies to the outstanding balance.

Transferring Between Same-Group Banks: Most banks don't permit balance transfers between cards issued by the same bank or affiliated group businesses. Your application can get rejected if you try doing so.

Overestimating the Transfer Limit: Banks hardly allow you to transfer 100% of your credit limit. You can only transfer around 90% of the assigned credit limit on the card.

Not Creating a Fixed Monthly Repayment Plan: It's no use calculating savings on paper if you don't have a solid repayment plan. Divide the total transfer amount by the number of months you would need to repay every single month.

When choosing the right balance transfer credit card, compare more than just the promotional interest rates. Also check the transfer fee, promotional period, maximum eligible amount, interest rate that applies after the offer ends, and the repayment tenure. You should also review the card's minimum salary requirements, missed-payment penalties, and eligibility criteria.

Since terms and approval limits vary by bank, it's better to compare cards and conditions on a single platform like Paisabazaar. It can help you compare available card options with balance transfers and find a card that aligns with your repayment capacity.