African Collaborations Group (ACG) ( ), the leading strategic project origination and collaboration platform focused on the industrialisation of sport in Africa through the origination of bankable sport and entertainment district ecosystems, today announced that Bouchra Hajij, President of the Association of African Olympic Sports Confederations (CASOL), has joined its Advisory Board.

CASOL is the continental body that brings together all African confederations for Olympic summer sports. Founded in Yaoundé, Cameroon in October 2024 with the support of both the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA), its mandate is to represent, strengthen and grow the collective influence of African Olympic federations within the international Olympic and sport movement. CASOL coordinates strategic collaboration among African confederations, advocates for their interests with the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the Association of Summer Olympic International Federations (ASOIF), and international federations, and works to eliminate the structural barriers that prevent African athletes from qualifying for and competing at the Olympic Games. Its member confederations span every Olympic summer sport practised on the continent, including athletics, aquatics (swimming, diving, water polo), archery, badminton, basketball, boxing, canoe, cycling, equestrian, fencing, football, golf, gymnastics, handball, hockey, judo, rowing, rugby sevens, sailing, shooting, table tennis, taekwondo, tennis, triathlon, volleyball, weightlifting, and wrestling.

Hajij was elected CASOL President on 6 November 2026 at the organisation's General Assembly in Dakar, Senegal, held during the Youth Olympic Games Dakar 2026, the first Olympic sporting event ever staged on African soil. She had previously served as Vice-President on CASOL's founding executive board under its first President, the late Hamad Kalkaba Malboum, who passed away in May 2026. Her election places her at the apex of continental sport governance, leading the single body through which every African Olympic summer sport confederation speaks with one voice.

The significance of CASOL's mandate for ACG's work is direct. ACG originates sport and entertainment districts, integrated ecosystems combining 15 to 20 asset types designed to operate 365 days a year, that are built to host, train for and commercially activate the very sports CASOL's confederations govern. The federations CASOL represents are the organisations that sanction competitions, develop athletes, and set the standards for sport infrastructure across the continent. Having the President of the body that coordinates all of them on ACG's Advisory Board creates an institutional bridge between the platform building the infrastructure and the federations that will use it.

Beyond CASOL, Hajij brings a depth of leadership across every level of sport governance. She has served as President of the African Volleyball Confederation (CAVB) since 2020, when she became the first woman ever elected to lead an African Olympic sport confederation. Under her leadership, the CAVB relocated its headquarters from Cairo to Rabat, part of a broader shift that has positioned Morocco as a growing hub for continental sports administration. She serves as Executive Vice-President of the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB), having first been elected to the FIVB Board of Administration in 2016 as the first African woman to hold such a position. She is also President of the Royal Moroccan Volleyball Federation and sits on ANOCA's Development and Gender Committees.

Before moving into governance, Hajij was a Moroccan international volleyball player from 1984 to 2002. She holds a Master's in Communication and Marketing from ISCAE, a Bachelor's in Experimental Sciences, and a Diploma in Education from Morocco's Ministry of Youth and Sports.

“Africa has tremendous potential to transform sport into a powerful driver of economic development and employment creation,” said Bouchra Hajij.“Achieving this requires strong partnerships, innovative thinking and collaboration between sports institutions, the private sector and development stakeholders.”

“Bouchra now leads the single body through which every African Olympic summer sport confederation coordinates its voice,” said Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard ( ), Founder and Executive Chairman of ACG.“That is not a symbolic position. CASOL's confederations govern the sports that our districts are built to host, the competitions they are designed to attract, and the athletes they are meant to develop. When ACG sits with a government to originate a sport and entertainment district, the question is always: who will fill it? The answer is the federations, the leagues, the academies, and the events that CASOL's members oversee. Having their President on our Advisory Board is not a courtesy. It is a structural alignment between the infrastructure platform and the sport ecosystem it serves.”

The Advisory Board provides strategic guidance as ACG originates and structures large-scale sport and entertainment district projects across the continent, aligning governments, development finance institutions, investors, sport bodies and infrastructure partners to support the development of financially sustainable, mixed-use district ecosystems.

Africa's sport economy is projected to reach $20 billion by 2035, yet the continent continues to lack the integrated district ecosystems required to support large-scale development. ACG addresses this gap by originating bankable sport and entertainment district projects, moving beyond single-venue development models towards mixed-use, revenue-generating and financially sustainable district ecosystems.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Collaborations Group (ACG).

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About African Collaborations Group (ACG):

African Collaborations Group (ACG) ( ) is the leading strategic project origination and collaboration platform focused on the industrialisation of sport in Africa through the origination of bankable sport and entertainment district ecosystems. By convening governments, private-sector partners, development finance institutions, sport and entertainment stakeholders, and academic institutions, ACG creates structured pathways that transform concepts into investable and deliverable district projects across the continent.