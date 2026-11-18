Invitation to tender: Recruitment of a service provider for the supply and deployment of a KYC (Know Your Customer) tool

BACKGROUND AND PURPOSE OF THE ASSIGNMENT

The Sovereign Fund for Strategic Investments (FONSIS) ( ) is launching a consultation to select a service provider responsible for supplying, integrating and maintaining in operational condition a KYC ("Know Your Customer") solution. This initiative is part of the strengthening of its compliance framework and its fight against money laundering and the financing of terrorism (AML/CFT).

Operating alongside international institutions and investors, regional players, Senegalese companies and SMEs, FONSIS is seeking a reliable solution covering both international markets and Senegal and West Africa. The service will include the licence or subscription, deployment, technical support and team training.

FEATURES AND REQUIREMENTS

The solution must enable thorough verification of partners and their beneficial owners, with access to relevant sources for the WAEMU (West African Economic and Monetary Union), in particular commercial registries and official databases. It must integrate national, regional and international sanctions lists, identify politically exposed persons (PEP) and take into account adverse media coverage, notably in francophone and West African sources.

It must comply with the requirements of the BCEAO (Central Bank of West African States) and GIABA (Inter-Governmental Action Group against Money Laundering in West Africa), as well as the recommendations of the FATF (Financial Action Task Force). Particular attention will be paid to the reliability of results for local names and profiles, to the reduction of false positives and false negatives, and to the updating of data.

The expected system must offer customisable risk assessment, continuous monitoring with automatic alerts, a time-stamped and exportable history of checks, as well as integration via web platform, API or connector. The interface and support must be available in French, with technical relay in West Africa.

Security and confidentiality are decisive factors: the service provider must specify hosting conditions, present its security certifications (ISO 27001, SOC 2 or equivalent) and guarantee FONSIS's exclusive ownership of the data and results produced. Any transfer, unauthorised hosting or use of a subcontractor will be subject to FONSIS's prior written authorisation.

EXPECTED DELIVERABLES

The selected service provider will supply a methodological note, evidence of regulatory and security compliance, a test environment with an example KYC report on a West African entity, an integration plan, a Service Level Agreement (SLA) and periodic monitoring reports.

REQUIRED PROFILE AND DURATION

The service provider must demonstrate confirmed experience with financial institutions, sovereign wealth funds or development finance institutions, with at least one active reference in West Africa. It must have qualified technical resources, French-language support capability, sufficient financial strength and guarantees of independence and confidentiality.

Deployment must take place within a maximum of eight (8) weeks after contract notification. The initial duration of the licence or subscription will be twenty-four (24) months, renewable subject to a satisfactory annual evaluation.

TENDER SUBMISSION AND SELECTION

The tender submission must include a technical offer presenting the service provider and its shareholding structure, verifiable references, the dedicated team, a detailed response to the requirements, access to a demonstration of the solution and a deployment schedule. The financial offer must be expressed in CFA francs excluding taxes and must detail costs, tariff revision terms and payment arrangements.

Evaluation will be based on technical quality (80%) and the financial offer (20%). FONSIS may request a complementary presentation and reserves the right not to select any tender that does not meet the minimum requirements.

SUBMISSION OF TENDERS

Tenders must be submitted electronically no later than Friday 21 November 2026 at 13:00 GMT to: ...

Message subject: "[Service provider name] – FONSIS – Tender for the supply of a KYC tool".

Information communicated as part of the consultation is strictly confidential.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Fonds Souverain d'Investissements Stratégiques (FONSIS), Sénégal.