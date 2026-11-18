The Finance Ministry hosted a welcome luncheon at Kampala Serena hotel in honour of the Minister of State for Microfinance, Shartsi Musherure who assumed Office in August,2026 following her appointment by H.E the President and approval by Parliament.

At the luncheon, Musherure thanked the President of the Republic of Uganda, H.E Yoweri Kaguta Museveni for the confidence he showed in her by appointing her minister in his government.

“I do not take his trust in me lightly, and I am committed to making a contribution to building our country. I am grateful to my family and friends, whose support, wise counsel, prayers and encouragement have carried me to this day,” said Musherure.

The luncheon was attended by her father Hon. Sam K. Kutesa, Former Minister of Foreign Affairs and President of the United Nations General Assembly and his wife Edith Gasana Kutesa, her sister Charlotte Kainerugaba and other family members.

Finance Minister Henry Musasizi said her appointment comes with an important responsibility, adding that he is confident that her experience, commitment and contribution will add value to the work of the Finance Ministry and to the collective national development agenda.

“I want you to feel at home. You are joining a team whose work is anchored in a shared commitment to sound economic management, national development and improving the livelihoods of our people,” said the Finance Minister.

Musasizi said the Microfinance portfolio is particularly important because it provides a critical link between national economic policies and the economic realities of ordinary Ugandans.

Also, present were; Minister of State for Planning, Amos Lugoloobi, State Minister for Privatization and Investment, Aminah Mukalazi, the Deputy Secretary to the Treasury, Directors, the Accountant General, Commissioners and all members of staff.

The Deputy Secretary to the Treasury Patrick Ocailap on behalf of the Permanent Secretary and Secretary to the Treasury assured Hon. Musherure of the technical team's support.

“We will provide evidence-based advice and facilitate coordination across departments and institutions,” he said.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, Republic of Uganda.