The Minister of Finance, Hon. Henry Musasizi, has called on Local Government Internal Auditors to strengthen accountability and value-for-money oversight to ensure public resources deliver tangible results for Ugandans.

Addressing the Annual General Meeting of the Local Government Internal Auditors Association (LoGIIA) at White Horse Inn in Kabale, the Minister said internal auditors have a critical role in safeguarding public resources, preventing waste and ensuring Government investments achieve their intended outcomes.

The AGM was held under the theme:“Strengthening Local Government Internal Audit for Accountability, Value for Money and Sustainable Socio-Economic Transformation.”

Hon. Musasizi noted that Local Governments are where national development plans are translated into services and opportunities for citizens, making effective internal audit essential to Uganda's development ambitions.

“Every shilling lost through fraud, waste, inefficiency or poor controls slows our progress towards prosperity. Every project that is poorly implemented delays transformation. Every weakness that goes unchecked undermines public trust,” he said.

He challenged auditors to move beyond routine compliance checks and assess whether public expenditure is delivering the intended results, particularly in programmes such as the Parish Development Model, public procurement and other service delivery interventions.

The Minister also urged auditors to use concerns citizens raised during the ongoing anti-corruption and accountability Barazas to strengthen their risk assessments and audit plans. He commended his colleague, the Minister for Local Government, Balaam Barugahara for the Barazas, noting that the engagements provide valuable insights into challenges communities face.

He cited ghost learners, payroll fraud, inflated contracts and missing public assets as irregularities that effective, risk-based internal audits should detect. He further emphasised that complaints raised by citizens should be followed up with credible audit evidence to support corrective action, sanctions and recovery where necessary.

“A classroom built to standard, a health centre without illegal charges, a PDM fund that reaches the right household,” he said, illustrating the practical outcomes that strong accountability systems should protect.

Hon. Musasizi said effective internal audit contributes directly to Uganda's Tenfold Growth Strategy, which seeks to transform the country into a US$500 billion economy by 2040. He said protecting public resources, strengthening controls, and ensuring value for money in public procurement are important to achieving this ambition.

“If internal audit fails at the local government level, Government fails to deliver services where citizens live,” he said.

The Acting Internal Auditor General, Mr. Hussein Isingoma, reinforced the need for physical verification of Government investments, urging auditors to move beyond reviewing documents and inspect projects on the ground.

“To enhance the value for money assurance, our auditors must go to the site. Not only to the files, from files to the sites,” he said.

The LoGIIA Chairperson, CPA Justus Musimenta, called for stronger audit structures and adequate staffing to enable local government auditors to oversee public programmes effectively. He noted that some districts have only one or two internal auditors despite the wide range of Government activities they are expected to monitor.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, Republic of Uganda.