Finance Minister Henry Musasizi, has urged FinTech companies to make affordability and wider financial inclusion central to their business models, noting that access to financial services must translate into productive investment, enterprise growth and improved livelihoods.

He said financial inclusion is critical for transforming households from subsistence to the money economy, adding that access to appropriate financial products facilitates savings and investment, strengthening resilience of micro and small businesses.

To harness savings, Musasizi encouraged FinTechs to work in collaboration with pension and insurance institutions to enhance safety, lower administrative costs, and improve financial governance to build trust which is important for long term savings.

He noted that the planned National Payments Switch will strengthen interoperability and make digital transactions more efficient.

Musasizi made the remarks this morning while launching the MoKash@10 Campaign, under the theme“MoKash Egabudde” at Kampala Serena hotel.

He commended NCBA Bank and MTN MoMo for sustaining their partnership over the last decade and developing innovative financial products. The Minister said MoKash, MTN MoMo, Airtel Money, Wendi and other financial platforms have demonstrated the potential of digital data solutions in driving financial inclusion and economic growth.

The Minister said Government has increased access to affordable financing for manufacturers, small and medium-sized enterprises, and productive farming, through transformative initiatives like PDM, Emyooga and UDB capitalisation to the tune of Shs 11 trillion with low interest rates ranging from 0% to 12% per year.

MoKash Chief Executive Officer, Mark Muyobo, announced the MoKash@10 campaign, which will provide more than UGX 140 million in customer rewards over 12 weeks, from 17 November 2026 to 16 February 2027 campaign is intended to promote a strong savings culture, responsible borrowing and financial literacy as MoKash enters its next decade.

The campaign will reward responsible financial behaviour, including timely loan repayment and consistent saving, through weekly, monthly and grand-prize draws, while also recognising customers who clear eligible older outstanding loans.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, Republic of Uganda.