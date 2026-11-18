The Ministry of Commerce&Industry has reaffirmed Liberia's commitment to strengthening its capacity to address trade-related disputes under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), emphasizing the importance of a predictable, fair, and rules-based trading environment across Africa.

The commitment was conveyed by the AfCFTA Focal Person for Liberia. Domason Gbeakeh, when he delivered the opening remarks on behalf of Commerce&Industry Minister, Hon. Stephen M. Yekeson, Jr., at the opening of a four-day capacity-building workshop on the AfCFTA Dispute Settlement Mechanism in Monrovia.

Mr. Gbeakeh emphasized that Liberia must move beyond policy commitments toward practical implementation of the continental trade agreement, noting that the country's ratification of the AfCFTA in 2024 and the subsequent launch of its National Implementation Strategy (2025–2030) provide a foundation for increased participation in continental trade.

He noted that as commercial activities expand across Africa, disagreements involving market access, rules of origin, tariff classifications, standards, and non-tariff barriers are inevitable. He therefore stressed that an effective dispute settlement mechanism is essential to ensuring fairness, protecting national trade interests, and resolving disagreements peacefully.

Mr. Gbeakeh further noted that building national capacity in dispute settlement would support the Government's ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development (AAID), while promoting a predictable business environment, protecting Micro, Small, and Medium-Sized Enterprises (MSMEs), attracting investment, and expanding opportunities for Liberian exporters across Africa.

For her part, the Head of the AfCFTA Dispute Settlement Mechanism, Bokissou Alfa Hassan Kabo, emphasized that countries participating in international trade must possess the capacity to defend their rights and address disputes arising from the implementation of trade agreements.

She commended the Government of Liberia, particularly the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, for requesting technical assistance from the AfCFTA Secretariat to strengthen the country's National Implementation Committee and build expertise in dispute settlement.

Madam Kabo noted that Liberia's participation in the AfCFTA process demonstrates its commitment to continental economic integration, recalling that the country signed the Agreement in March 2018, ratified it in July 2023, and subsequently became the 48th State Party in 2024. She also referenced Liberia's launch of its AfCFTA National Implementation Strategy for 2025–2030.

She explained that the Dispute Settlement Mechanism, established under Article 20 of the AfCFTA Agreement, provides a transparent, fair, predictable, and accountable framework for resolving trade-related disputes among member states.

According to her, the workshop will provide participants with practical knowledge of the dispute settlement process, including the initiation of proceedings, adjudication, and implementation of recommendations and rulings.

Madam Kabo further challenged the participating experts to use the knowledge acquired to advise and represent Liberia effectively in the event of disputes arising from the implementation of the continental trade agreement.

The four-day workshop, sponsored by the AfCFTA Secretariat Head of Dispute Settlement&Legal Affairs is expected to contribute to strengthening Liberia's preparedness to participate effectively in the African Continental Free Trade Area and take advantage of opportunities presented by the continent's integrated market.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Commerce&Industry, The Government of the Republic of Liberia.