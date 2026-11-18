Cross Switch ( ), a leading global payment technology company, hosted its annual executive dinner in Nairobi with its Kenyan partner, Pesawise.

Under the theme“Sustaining Excellence and Simplifying Payments,” the event brought together business leaders, clients and partners to discuss the evolving needs of the Kenyan market and celebrate strategic collaborations.

The gathering highlighted Cross Switch's approach across Africa: combining its CS+ payment platform with partners' local expertise to simplify merchant payments. The platform connects businesses to major card networks, banks, mobile wallets, including M-Pesa and Airtel Money, and local payment rails through a single API integration.

Businesses across Africa use Cross Switch's CS+ platform to accept and manage payments. In Kenya, Cross Switch and Pesawise have onboarded some of the country's largest merchants in the retail, food delivery and hospitality sectors.

“Businesses need agile payment solutions that align with their current operations and future growth,” said Turan Daglayan, Chief Product Officer of Cross Switch.“Our approach combines scalable technology with local expertise. This dinner gave us a direct opportunity to hear from our partners and tailor our support to their strategic priorities.”

The collaboration supports diverse business models, from digital marketplaces requiring embedded checkouts to hospitality businesses using payment links. Automated tools for settlement, reconciliation and billing help merchants manage the administration behind their payments.

“Local knowledge is everything when designing the right payment setup,” added Jamal Khan, CEO of Pesawise.“Our partnership with Cross Switch gives Kenyan merchants access to international-standard payment infrastructure that is built with local consumer habits in mind.”

“These face-to-face conversations are vital,” said Gillian Koinange, Head of Business Development, East Africa at Cross Switch.“Understanding where merchants face friction, whether in checkout conversion or back-office reconciliation, allows us to build better, more impactful products for the region.”

Kenyan businesses interested in simplifying their payments are invited to contact Cross Switch at or Pesawise Services Limited at to discuss their payment needs and growth plans.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Cross Switch.

About Cross Switch:

Cross Switch is a global payment technology provider operating across emerging markets in Africa and Latin America. Its proprietary CS+ payment orchestration platform connects merchants, fintechs and financial institutions to localised payment networks via a single API, streamlining payment acceptance and payouts. Value-added services include automated onboarding, settlement and treasury tools, helping businesses improve efficiency, grow and reduce operational risk.

About Pesawise:

Pesawise is a licensed payment service provider headquartered in Kenya. Pesawise offers robust API and platform-driven solutions for local collections, payouts and virtual accounts. Trusted by leading enterprises and SMEs, Pesawise is dedicated to reducing transaction costs, easing reconciliation challenges and enhancing transparency for merchants, individuals and digital ecosystems. Through deep market expertise and reliable infrastructure, Pesawise is shaping the future of digital commerce across Kenya.