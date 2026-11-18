A routine police arrest in downtown Los Angeles took a dramatic turn when a pit bull attacked and bit a police officer as he attempted to detain a woman near the city's Skid Row area on Thursday. The incident, which featured a furious altercation between the woman, the cop, and a bystander, was caught on camera and has since gained viral attention.

The incident happened close to the junction of 6th and Wall streets, according to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD). Following the altercation, authorities verified that the lady was taken into custody, and the wounded officer was sent to a hospital for medical attention. The cause for the woman's detention has not been revealed by the police.

In video captured by YouTuber Rome300la, the lady is seen holding a pit bull's leash while the cop tries to arrest her. The woman's resistance to the arrest swiftly intensifies the situation, resulting in a physical altercation between the two.

While attempting to control the woman, the officer can be seen tugging at her hair at one point. In the meantime, another man comes along and tries to step in by grabbing the dog's leash.

The pit bull can be heard barking violently as the altercation goes on. The lady can be heard yelling, "Let him go," as the man keeps telling the officer "no" and "I got him."

Eventually, the woman's leash is seized by the police. The dog abruptly rushes and attacks the officer during the altercation.

Watch Viral Video

Chaotic video captured the moment a pit bull bit a LAPD officer while he was trying to arrest a woman near skid row in downtown.

LAPD said Tuesday the incident happened near 6th and Wall streets. Officials did not say why the woman was being arrested.

Read more at ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) November 17, 2026

Following the incident, LAPD confirmed that the woman was successfully arrested and the injured officer was transported to a hospital for treatment. Later on, the pit bull was found and sent to Los Angeles Animal Services. The dog's condition and if any further action would be taken have not been disclosed by the authorities.