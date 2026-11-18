MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 18 (IANS) If the Basin Reserve pitch offers help to fast bowlers in the first Test starting on Thursday, ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah could cause New Zealand's batters serious trouble, said former India cricketer WV Raman.

Bumrah, who missed the 1-0 series win in Sri Lanka due to a left knee injury, has picked 234 Test wickets at an average of 19.79 - the best numbers by any bowler in men's Test history with more than 200 wickets. But New Zealand have been his toughest opponent by a distance. Bumrah has nine wickets in five Tests against them at an average of 45.44. England are next, and he averages 22.89 against them.

New Zealand is also the only Test country where Bumrah has not taken a five-wicket haul - he has taken six wickets there across four innings.“Jasprit Bumrah quite obviously will be the key as far as India is concerned and he has got enough experience and I am sure that he will be raring to go because he is not one who is likely to be affected with a break and because he has got enormous experience.

“Apart from that, he has also got a high degree of control over his bowling, which is so important. That's something that is obviously achieved by a lot of practice and hard work. So, that is obviously going to help him when he gets on to the field tomorrow. He is going to be obviously a handful as he has always been when he has got a ball in his hand.

“If the conditions are going to be helpful, I will be very worried if I am a Kiwi batter because Bumrah has the pace, and he has the kind of variations that he can bowl with a great degree of control. If the conditions are going to suit him, then it is going to be twice as problematic as it can be otherwise,” Raman told IANS in a select virtual interaction facilitated by Sony Sports Network on Thursday.

New Zealand are expected to field left-handers in all four of their top positions, and CricViz data shows Bumrah has been effective against that batting style too. Since 2024, he averages 15.5 against right-handers and 20.2 against left-handers.

Captain Shubman Gill had previously hinted in a press conference that India would pick four fast-bowling options for the first Test. India's fast bowling options include Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Gurnoor Brar and Anshul Kamboj, with Nitish Kumar Reddy as the all-rounder.

Raman felt Gill's early comment on the fast-bowling combination showed he had read the conditions well.“He has assessed the conditions, and he is there, and he knows what the surface might dish out because unless he was very confident that it is going to be a seam-friendly track, I don't think he would have even made a statement to this effect.

“I think 4-1 is fine when you are playing abroad and likely to have a little bit of nip in there and if it is going to be windy like it can be in Wellington and the New Zealand surface is quite obviously would be such that there will be something in it for the bowlers. Hence, I think he has made up his mind way earlier than we normally see him do. That's a good sign because he is fairly clear in what he wants to do.”

The pitch has around 15mm of grass on it, which is expected to be trimmed a little on the morning of the match. Wellington's strong winds mean someone has to bowl with it. The bowlers will also have to work with a softer Kookaburra ball once the pitch flattens out.

With New Zealand's top order likely to be all left-handed, the CricViz match-up numbers make the choice harder. Akash Deep averages 22.8 against left-handers and 47.1 against right-handers. Prasidh follows the same pattern – an average of 21 against left-handers and 32.9 against right-handers.

Siraj goes the other way - he averages 23.2 against right-handers and 42.6 against left-handers. The limited first-class data available for Gurnoor and Kamboj shows both faring slightly better against right-handers. India could also play three specialist seamers and use Reddy as the fourth option.

India will be up against a Black Caps pace attack in strong form. CricViz data shows New Zealand's fast bowlers have taken 152 wickets in nine Tests since the 2025 World Test Championship final. That is close to 18 scalps in a match, the most of any side, with England next best at 16. Their average of 19.23 is also the best for any pace attack in that time.

Matt Henry (32 wickets), Nathan Smith (27), Jacob Duffy (25) and Zak Foulkes (21) have taken most of them. Foulkes is now injured, so Blair Tickner (10 wickets at an average of 16.4) and Kyle Jamieson (10 at an average of 24) are likely to take on more of the work.

Henry, with his wobble seam and ability to move the ball both ways, has improved more than anyone else. In his first 21 Tests, from 2015 to 2023, he took 72 wickets at 37.4, one every 71 balls. Since the start of 2024, he has taken 80 wickets in 14 Tests at an average of 15.9, one every 32 balls. Henry has seven five-wicket hauls in that period, compared with one before it.

Raman accepted that Henry, who recently blew away India by picking a career-best 6-27 in the fourth ODI in Mount Maunganui, is a quality bowler, and said the real test would be whether the pacer could maintain that standard in his later spells.

“Matt Henry again, he has shown that he can be a handful too. But the point is that we have got to try and see what he can do when he comes back for his 2nd and 3rd spells, because that's something we have not been privy to, at least in a 10-over spell he has bowled.

“So, it will be important to see how bowlers can reproduce the quality of bowling that they have set already in each and every spell in a Test match because that will be the key. If you bowl one good spell, the batters might see you through. But he must be able to replicate it and that's exactly what we need to see if Matt Henry can do it.

“Yes, he is a high-quality bowler. There is no doubt about it. But sometimes, when you are looking forward to really running through an opposition, you encounter resistance and don't know how to respond. So, that's something that we will have to wait and see as far as response is concerned from the Kiwi bowlers if these batters see them off in the first spell,” concluded Raman.

Watch New Zealand vs. India – 1st Test Day 1 on Thursday, 19th November, from 3:30 AM live on Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 4 SD (Tamil, Telugu, Kannada), Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD & Sony LIV.