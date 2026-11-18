MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan and bp have discussed prospects for developing joint energy projects, including deep gas reserves at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field, as well as the development of the Shah Deniz and Karabakh projects, Azerbaijan's Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov wrote on his X page.

According to him, the discussions took place during a meeting with bp's Regional President for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye, Gio Cristofoli.

The sides also reviewed the electrification of bp's energy infrastructure and prospects for cooperation in renewable energy.

The ACG production sharing agreement (PSA) was signed on September 20, 1994, involving 11 international oil companies from seven countries. The initial plan envisaged the production of 500 million tonnes of oil.

In 2017, the agreement was revised and its term extended until the end of 2050. SOCAR's stake increased from 11.65% to 25%, while Azerbaijan's share of profit oil was set at 75%.

The final investment decision on the Azeri-Central-East (ACE) project was made in 2019. First oil from the platform was produced on April 16, 2024. The project is expected to yield 300 million barrels of oil over its lifetime.

In September 2024, an agreement was signed to develop non-associated gas at ACG, with production commencing on June 1, 2026.

According to bp, approximately 4.7 billion barrels of oil had been produced at ACG from November 1997 through the end of the third quarter of 2026. Around 63 billion cubic meters of associated gas had been delivered to the state.

bp Exploration (Caspian Sea) Limited is the operator of the project. The participating interests are held by bp (30.37%), SOCAR (35.30%), MOL (9.57%), INPEX (9.31%), ExxonMobil (6.79%), TPAO (5.73%) and ONGC Videsh (2.92%).