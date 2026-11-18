MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Rumman Huseynov, a member of the Dostluq (Friendship) Ethnocultural Association operating in Aktau, Kazakhstan, was honored by the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, during a national event titled "Kazakh Language" held in Astana, the State Committee on Work with Diaspora of Azerbaijan said.

Huseynov received a certificate of appreciation for his contributions to the development of the Kazakh language, the promotion of national values, the organization of socially significant events, and the strengthening of friendship, solidarity, and cultural ties within society.

According to the report, the awarding serves as recognition of his efforts toward enhancing the prestige of the Kazakh language, strengthening its role in society, and fostering national unity.

Huseynov was a participant in the 6th Summer Camp for Diaspora Youth.