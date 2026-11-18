

CHANGAN DEEPAL S05 PHEV awarded five stars in Euro NCAP crash test.

CHANGAN DEEPAL line broadens its powertrain options, giving European customers more choice. European customers are more confident to choose CHANGAN DEEPAL models.



CHONGQING, China, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The CHANGAN DEEPAL S05 PHEV (left-hand drive) has achieved the highest possible safety rating in the Euro NCAP crash test and safety assessment, earning five stars overall. CHANGAN DEEPAL S05 PHEV is the newly added variant to CHANGAN DEEPAL S05 models which received a five-star rating last December under the Euro NCAP 2025 edition.

CHANGAN DEEPAL S05, the new energy“C+” SUV, demonstrated exceptional safety performance across all four test categories, including the DEEPAL S05 PHEV. The DEEPAL S05 scored 94 percent in the“Adult Occupant” category, 87 percent in the“Child Occupant” category, 78 percent in the“Vulnerable Road Users” category, and 76 percent in the“Safety Assist” category.

“Meeting the highest safety standards is essential when developing new Changan models,” says Ethan Yin, Executive Deputy General Manager of Changan Europe. The CHANGAN DEEPAL S07, positioned in the D-SUV segment, received a five-star Euro NCAP rating in 2024 and passed the 2025 reassessment. The CHANGAN DEEPAL S07 PHEV was added to the rating as variant in October 2026. Both CHANGAN DEEPAL S05 and S07 launched PHEV versions in 2026 and made grand appearance on Mondial de l'Auto 2026.









CHANGAN DEEPAL S05 PHEV lives up to all safety standards of the DEEPAL S05 family

The CHANGAN DEEPAL S05 performs particularly well in occupant protection. With a score of 94 percent for adult occupant protection, including full marks in the lateral impact test, it ranks among the best results in its segment and sets a new safety benchmark for Chinese brands under the Euro NCAP 2025 edition.

Child safety is another key feature of the CHANGAN DEEPAL S05. In both frontal and lateral impact tests, CHANGAN DEEPAL S05 achieves the maximum score with crash test dummies representing six- to ten-year-old children. CHANGAN DEEPAL S05 is equipped with a direct“child presence detection” system, which issues a warning when it detects that a child or infant has been left in the car.

CHANGAN DEEPAL S05 comes equipped as standard with 17 intelligent and future-ready driver assistance systems enabling autonomous driving level 2. CHANGAN DEEPAL S05 delivers comprehensive collision prevention. The car has an advanced eCall system which alerts the emergency services in the event of a crash, and a system to prevent secondary impacts after the car has been in a collision.









Multi-power choices for European customers

The CHANGAN DEEPAL line is positioned as a tech and sport trendsetter for young-at-heart drivers worldwide, with a focus on technology and driving enjoyment. CHANGAN DEEPAL S05 is a compact crossover SUV that brings together premium design, intelligent technology and everyday practicality in the C-SUV segment.

The CHANGAN DEEPAL S05 BEV, DEEPAL S05 PHEV (left-hand drive) and DEEPAL S07 BEV are already on sale in Europe. Changan Automobile showcased the DEEPAL S07 PHEV and the DEEPAL S05 PHEV (right-hand drive) at Mondial de l'Auto 2026. Both models offer more than 1,000 km of combined range, pairing everyday electric driving with the flexibility for longer journeys.

Following Mondial de l'Auto 2026, the CHANGAN DEEPAL S07 PHEV will go on sale in Europe alongside the right-hand drive DEEPAL S05 PHEV, which has been launched in the UK in October 2026. Together they expand the CHANGAN DEEPAL line and give European customers a wider choice. With DEEPAL S05 PHEV received Euro NCAP five-star rating, European customers are more confident to choose the CHANGAN DEEPAL models.

Since 1996, Euro NCAP has played a pivotal role in making important safety technologies standard across mainstream vehicles. Through rigorous, transparent, and publicly available crash tests and safety assessments, it has become Europe's leading authority on vehicle safety. Today, the Euro NCAP safety rating is recognised worldwide as a trusted benchmark that informs consumer choice, drives industry innovation, and ultimately helps to save lives.

Contact information:

Chongqing Changan Automobile Co., Ltd.

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