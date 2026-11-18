MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ANT offers 24/7 pre-listing trading, long and short positions, and automatic transition to share CFDs, with limited-time promotional commission and overnight financing waivers

LONDON, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EBC Financial Group (EBC) has launched the Anthropic Pre-IPO contract for difference (CFD) on MetaTrader 5 (MT5), expanding its CFD range ahead of the AI company's anticipated Nasdaq debut. Trading under the symbol ANT, the instrument allows eligible clients of EBC Financial Group (SVG) LLC to take long or short positions before Anthropic shares begin trading publicly.

“Many traders have a clear view on what Anthropic is worth, but not every trader can take part in an IPO,” said Andria Phiniefs, Marketing Director, EBC Financial Group.“ANT provides eligible clients with an alternative way to gain exposure to price movements associated with Anthropic ahead of its anticipated public listing, without participating directly in the IPO or obtaining an allocation of shares.”

The addition brings another technology-linked CFD to EBC's trading offering alongside its wider range of currency, index, commodity, share and exchange-traded fund (ETF) CFDs. Before Anthropic lists, ANT is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week through MT5, where clients can view quotes and manage orders and positions.

According to Anthropic's amended prospectus filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on 10 November 2026, its Class A shares are expected to be offered at US$70 to US$78 each. Final IPO pricing is anticipated on 18 November, US time, ahead of an expected first day of Nasdaq trading on 19 November under the ticker ANT. The timetable remains subject to the offering proceeding as planned.

Revenue for the nine months ended 30 September 2026 reached US$33.24 billion, an increase of 1,206% from the same period in 2025. Over the 12 months to 30 September, Anthropic earned at least US$100,000 in revenue from each of more than 11,900 customers. These business figures do not indicate the price at which its shares or related CFDs will trade.

An EBC CFD, not an IPO subscription

ANT provides exposure to changes in a quoted CFD price without giving the client ownership of Anthropic shares. Holding the contract does not confer an IPO allocation, voting rights, dividend entitlements or physical delivery. The instrument is neither issued nor endorsed by Anthropic, and clients do not need to participate in the IPO or invest through a private fund.

“When clients compare ways to follow a major listing, availability is only one part of the decision. They also look at the platform, trading conditions and broker behind the contract,” said Phiniefs.“Adding ANT to MT5 gives eligible clients another CFD within EBC's offering, supported by the wider trading infrastructure and services we have developed across our products.”

ANT trading terms and promotional offer

Orders start at one unit and increase in one-unit steps, with a maximum of 50 units per order. EBC limits total positions in either direction to 1,000 units, including pending orders. These are CFD trading quantities; they do not represent shares owned in Anthropic.

Until 31 December 2026, inclusive, EBC's promotion waives commissions and overnight financing charges on ANT Pre-IPO CFDs. Eligible US share and ETF CFDs are also included in the offer. Applicable spreads, other costs and conditions after conversion are governed by the relevant product terms and MT5 contract specifications.

From pre-IPO trading to a share CFD

Following Anthropic's official listing, EBC Financial Group will open ANT Pre-IPO CFD positions to be automatically converted into corresponding share CFD positions, subject to the applicable contract specifications and conversion arrangements. Clients will not be required to place replacement orders. The trading symbol will remain ANT, while trading hours will be adjusted to align with the Nasdaq trading session.

An indicative IPO offer price does not set the quoted price of a pre-IPO CFD. The final offer price, the opening share price and the CFD quotation may differ, while changes in liquidity around the listing can affect open positions. Automatic conversion does not fix the value of a position or remove the risks of leveraged trading.

“Automatic conversion is designed to keep an existing ANT position in place without a new order. It does not guarantee what that position will be worth when public trading begins,” Phiniefs added.“Clients should distinguish the IPO offer price from the CFD quotation and understand that trading hours and market conditions will change after listing.”

The EBC trading environment behind its CFD offering

Across its broader currency exchange and CFD operations, EBC connects to more than 50 bank and non-bank liquidity providers and uses its proprietary Smart Order Routing Engine to process orders against available quotes. This infrastructure supports EBC's wider brokerage offering, while the price and contract conditions applicable to ANT must be checked separately on MT5.

Published EBC-wide measures indicate that more than 87.6% of client orders are filled at prices better than requested, with average execution below 20 milliseconds and capacity for more than 1,000 orders per second combined with 98.75% data-transmission stability. These statistics describe EBC's wider trading environment, not ANT-specific results or guaranteed execution outcomes.

Clients can trade EBC's broader CFD range through MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MT5, depending on the instrument and account. For ANT, MT5 provides charting, technical indicators and order-management tools alongside access to contract specifications. EBC's Trading Academy and Pre-IPO CFD FAQs offer further information on CFDs, leverage and trading risk.

Recognition across EBC's trading services

EBC received Most Trusted FX Broker and Best CFD Broker on a global basis at the World Finance Forex Awards 2026, extending its record of World Finance recognition to four consecutive years. At the Global Forex Awards 2026 – Retail, the Group was also named Best CFD Provider – Global.

Regional recognition in 2026 included Best Broker APAC at the UF AWARDS APAC and Best Broker for Forex Trading at Premios Rankia Chile. Earlier World Finance honours covered Best FX Trading Platform and Best Trading Execution in 2023; Most Trusted FX Broker and Best CFD Broker in 2024; and Most Trusted Broker and Best Trading Platform in 2025. EBC was also named Best CFD Provider at the Online Money Awards 2025.

Together, these awards recognise different parts of EBC's brokerage offering, from trading platforms and execution to its CFD services. They form part of the wider trading proposition alongside the features and contract terms of individual instruments such as ANT.

Eligible clients can find product information and Pre-IPO CFD FAQs at Current trading availability, spreads, order sizes and other contract conditions should be checked on MT5 before placing a trade.

Important information

ANT Pre-IPO CFDs are offered by EBC Financial Group (SVG) LLC. They do not confer ownership of Anthropic shares, voting rights or any right to participate in the IPO. EBC is not affiliated with Anthropic, and the product is not issued, sponsored or endorsed by Anthropic. The listing may be delayed or may not take place. Prices before a listing can be highly volatile, can gap, and may differ significantly from any eventual IPO price. Product availability depends on the client's jurisdiction and entity.

Risk warning: Trading Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are complex financial instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Trading on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade, consider your trading objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. You could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial trading capital. Seek independent advice and make sure you fully understand the risks before making any investment decision. This release is for information only and is not investment advice.

About EBC Financial Group

Founded in London and named World Finance's“Best Global Broker” for four years running, EBC Financial Group operates entities regulated by the FCA, ASIC, CIMA, and FSCA, serving over 8 million registered users across more than 100 countries and regions. An Official Partner of FC Barcelona, EBC also champions financial education with the Department of Economics at the University of Oxford, the UN Foundation's United to Beat Malaria programme, and a range of children's charities worldwide through its charity, EBC Group Foundation.

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