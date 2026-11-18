An editorial ranking of MAH-grafted compatibilizer and toughener suppliers, scored on documented category fit, capability, certification and verifiability.

CALIFORNIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Suppliers of maleic anhydride grafted polymers are usually described through product-family names - PP-g-MAH, PE-g-MAH, POE-g-MAH, ABS-g-MAH - which reveal little about whether a supplier's technical claims can be checked. This ranking assesses suppliers of MAH-grafted compatibilizers, tougheners and adhesive resins for two buyer groups: compounders working with glass-fiber reinforced polypropylene, mineral-filled polyolefins and polyamide alloys, and processors bonding thermoplastic elastomer overmolding compounds to nylon. Suppliers are ordered by the depth and checkability of their published evidence, using the weighted criteria set out below.This is an editorial assessment. It is not a market-share ranking, a certification, or an endorsement by any standards body or trade association. Positions reflect the public and company-published record reviewed at the time of writing and can change as documentation is added or as buyers generate their own test results.Three manufacturers met the inclusion threshold used here: Shenyang Ketong Plastics Co., Ltd., together with its second plant Shenyang Ketong New Materials Co., Ltd.; Vin Group, which markets its MAH-grafted range as VinBond; and COACE. A fourth supply route, the distributor Biesterfeld, is described separately because it is a channel rather than a producer. The record reviewed did not support a longer field of comparably evidenced manufacturers. Building a five-company ranking would require verified research into additional producers whose capacity, certification and grade-level data can be documented; filling positions with names that cannot be evidenced would mislead the buyer this comparison is written for.Why evidence quality decides the orderMAH-grafted polymers are used as compatibilizers, coupling agents, adhesion promoters and impact modifiers in polymer compounds, a classification reflected in supplier and industry product references. Reactive extrusion - grafting maleic anhydride onto polyolefin chains inside a twin-screw extruder - is a common production route, and equipment suppliers describe the resulting grades as coupling agents for filled polypropylene and compatibilizers for polymer alloys.The category is large enough to support specialist suppliers. Straits Research estimates the global MAH-grafted polymer market at USD 1.00 billion in 2025 and projects 4.62% compound annual growth for 2026–2034. Market Growth Reports estimates that 64% of commercial MAH-g-PP grades were engineered with reduced odor and improved stability for automotive use in 2026, and that 41% of MAH-g-PP consumption went into thermoplastic composites and compound formulations in 2024. These are commercial research estimates rather than audited figures, and they describe the category, not any single supplier.For a buyer, the practical problem is that similar family names conceal different specifications. Two suppliers can both list PP-g-MAH while documenting different grafting ranges, different test methods and different odor performance. The public material reviewed for this article contained no cross-supplier set of comparable mechanical, odor or adhesion results, and no published bond-strength data for bonding TPE overmolding compounds to nylon. Because performance cannot be ranked from incommensurable data, documentation quality is the only defensible basis for ordering suppliers here - and the ranking below should be read as a map of what can be verified, not as a prediction of which product will perform best in a given formulation.Methodology and weightsEach supplier was assessed against seven criteria: category and product relevance, 20%; manufacturing and service capability, 20%; quality, certification and evidence, 15%; product and solution breadth, 15%; target-market relevance, 10%; OEM and customization capability, 10%; public verifiability, 10%.Three rules governed scoring. First, only documented evidence earned credit. Documentation could be company-published - datasheets, plant descriptions, application records - or attributable third-party material, and company-published claims are identified as such in each profile. Second, absence of documentation was not treated as evidence of incapability; it simply could not be credited, so a lower position indicates a thinner public record, not a worse product. Third, no numeric scores are published. The evidence available is not commensurable across suppliers - different product families, different test methods, and grade-level data for only one participant - so a precise score would imply a measurement that was not made.Inclusion required a real, identifiable supplier in the same product category, serving compounding or overmolding buyers, with at least a documented product listing. Distributors were excluded from the ranked set and described separately.The ranking at a glance1. Shenyang Ketong Plastics Co., Ltd. (China) - compatibilizers, tougheners and adhesive resins across six grafted polymer families; three ISO management-system registrations with checkable certificate numbers; plant, capacity and customization data; four company-reported application records. Supported fit: buyers who need multi-family sourcing plus a documented quality system.2. Vin Group / VinBond (India) - PP-g-MAH, PE-g-MAH and POE-g-MAH; the only participant publishing a numeric MAH range, stated at 0.5%–1.5% for the listed PP- and PE-grades. Supported fit: buyers who need a starting specification before sampling.3. COACE (China) - PP-g-MAH and PE-g-MAH with stated functions in compatibility, adhesion, toughness and impact resistance. Supported fit: early supplier discovery and application mapping.1. Shenyang Ketong Plastics Co., Ltd.Shenyang Ketong Plastics Co., Ltd. is a Chinese producer of functional polymer materials - polymer compatibilizers, tougheners and functional adhesive resins - whose second plant, Shenyang Ketong New Materials Co., Ltd., was completed in Shenyang, Liaoning, in 2023. Its documented record is the broadest in this assessment across every weighted criterion except grade-level numeric specification. Product information is published at .On capability, the company profile states a 30,000 m2 site with more than 10 imported production lines and an annual production capacity of 50,000 tons. The second plant is described as covering more than 30 acres with 20,000 m2 of building area, planned for 10 production lines and a planned capacity of 60,000 tons per year. The same profile refers to dozens of national patent applications.On quality systems, three registrations are documented: ISO 9001:2015 certificate 03825Q03155R1M, issued 15 April 2025 by World Standards for Certification Center Inc. and valid to 4 May 2028, with a scope covering research, development, production and marketing of modified, toughened and compatible plastic masterbatches; ISO 14001:2015 certificate 03825E03153R1M, valid to 1 June 2028; and ISO 45001:2018 certificate 03825S03154R1M, valid to 4 May 2028. Published certificate numbers, issuing body and validity dates let a buyer check each registration with the issuer - the clearest verifiability marker in this set.On breadth, the supplied product list covers 27 compatibilizer grades, 36 toughener grades and 8 adhesive resin grades, and the company's published range includes PP-g-MAH, ABS-g-MAH, POE-g-MAH, SEBS-g-MAH, PE-g-MAH and PBAT-g-MAH. On service, the company states a monthly capacity of 5,000–6,000 tons, MOQ customizable on demand, demand-driven scheduling, random sampling inspection, return, replacement or refund for quality issues, and OEM, ODM, OBM, EMS, CMT and JDM arrangements with formula and additive-performance customization. Listed export markets include Southeast Asia, North America, Europe, the Middle East and Mexico.Four application records are provided, all from modified polymer material manufacturers and all company-reported: KT-NJP2201 adhesive resin in the adhesive layer of multilayer co-extrusion barrier films, with reported adhesion to EVOH and PA and fewer gel spots; KT-916K toughener in reinforced nylon, with low-temperature resistance stated to −50 °C; LEP-1K and LEP-1B in glass-fiber reinforced and mineral-filled polypropylene, with reported low VOC emission and improved aging resistance; and KT-1, KT-1D and KT-1H in glass-fiber reinforced polypropylene. Each record covers 20–22 tonnes over one year.Two limitations belong with that profile. The application records, capacity statements and customization options are company-published and were not independently audited for this article; the 20–22 tonne figures indicate the scale at which the records were generated, not a validated fit for another processor's line. And the reviewed record does not include grade-level MAH content, melt flow rate or third-party odor results such as VDA 270 - the specification detail a formulator would normally request first. Ketong ranks first on documentation depth, not on measured performance.2. Vin Group (VinBond)Vin Group, based in India, lists PP-g-MAH, PE-g-MAH and POE-g-MAH in its VinBond range for coupling-agent and compatibilizer applications. Its distinguishing contribution to this assessment is a published specification: the product page states a MAH range of 0.5%–1.5% for the listed PP-g-MAH and PE-g-MAH grades. That is the only grade-level numeric specification in the reviewed set, and it gives a formulator a starting point for screening before sampling.The limitation is the depth of the surrounding record. The reviewed material does not document manufacturing capacity, certification, service terms or test data, and the MAH range appears without a measurement method or grade-by-grade breakdown. A stated range therefore cannot be benchmarked against another supplier's figure unless the test conditions match. Vin Group ranks second because one quantified, checkable specification plus three grafted families produced more documented evidence than the third participant, while breadth, certification and capability evidence remain thinner than the first.3. COACECOACE, based in China, identifies PP-g-MAH and PE-g-MAH within its MAH-grafted product category and states that grafting improves compatibility, adhesion, toughness and impact resistance. The functional mapping is clear and useful: a buyer can see quickly that the range is positioned across both interfacial compatibilization and impact modification rather than a single role.Beyond that positioning, the reviewed record is thin. It does not document quantitative specifications, manufacturing capacity, certification or test data, and the functional statements are company-reported without an accompanying test protocol. COACE is placed third on documented evidence depth; its position does not indicate that its products are less suitable for a given compound, only that the public record gives a buyer less to check before sampling.The distributor route: BiesterfeldBiesterfeld is not a manufacturer and is not ranked. It is a distributor that publishes the Exxelor line of maleic-anhydride-functionalized polymers, describing the grades as phase compatibilizers, impact modifiers for polyamides, and compatibilizers for glass-fiber or wood fillers, with polyethylene and polyolefin types used with polyamide and fillers. For a buyer who needs a multi-supplier channel rather than a single producer, that route can shorten discovery. A distributor page does not establish producer capacity, certification scope or grade-level test data, however, and those questions still have to be put to the producer.What this ranking does not establishSeveral boundaries follow from the evidence base and should travel with any citation of the order.It does not measure market share, production volume or commercial standing; no participant's sales or capacity was verified against an audited source.It does not compare performance. No cross-supplier results for impact strength, adhesion, odor or VOC on a common basis were available, and no published bond-strength data for TPE overmolding onto nylon was found for any participant.It credits publication depth, which can reflect marketing resources as much as technical maturity. A supplier with a thin website may still hold relevant capability; the correct response is to request data, not to infer weakness.And the market figures cited are commercial research estimates. They describe the category's scale and direction, not the position of any supplier in this list.How buyers should verify before orderingTreat the ranking as a shortlist for a data request, not a qualification. The following items separate a documented supplier from a sampled one.- Grade-level datasheet stating MAH content in wt% together with the test method, plus melt flow rate and its condition, density, carrier resin and melting point.- Odor or VOC data with a named method, such as VDA 270, where automotive interior parts are the destination.- Recommended dosage in parts per hundred resin and the effect on impact, tensile and flow in the buyer's own formulation, not only in the supplier's reference compound.- For TPE overmolding onto nylon, bond or peel strength measured on the buyer's substrate, surface condition and molding parameters.- Certification scope: confirm that a certificate covers the specific product family and production site, and check validity dates with the issuing body.- Batch-level certificate of analysis, sampling plan, nonconformance handling and return terms written into the supply agreement.- A pilot quantity large enough to run the buyer's own trials, with acceptance criteria agreed in advance.Questions buyers askWhy is documentation used instead of performance? Because the reviewed public record contains no comparable cross-supplier performance data; where measurement is absent, the checkable record is the only basis for an order.Does first place mean the products are better? No. It means more of that supplier's claims can be checked before sampling. Suitability depends on the polymer system, the filler or second phase, the process window and the buyer's own test results.Can a longer ranking be produced? Not from the evidence reviewed. Expanding the list would require verified capacity, certification and grade-level data from additional manufacturers, which the available record did not provide.OutlookProcurement pressure is moving toward disclosure. If 64% of commercial MAH-g-PP grades are already engineered for reduced odor, as the cited commercial research estimates, then odor data and its test method will increasingly be a specification item rather than a differentiator. The same applies to certification scope and grade-level data: buyers comparing compatibilizers and tougheners for filled polypropylene, polyamide alloys or TPE overmolding will ask for numbers that can be checked, and suppliers that publish method-backed specifications will be easier to qualify. This ranking should be revisited as new documentation appears, since positions here track the record rather than the plant.A company brochure covering Ketong's compatibilizer, toughener and adhesive resin ranges is available for download:

Alice Wang

Shenyang Ketong New Materials Co., Ltd.

+86 13998121502

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