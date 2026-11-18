Ningbo Jinlun Magnet Technology Co., Ltd.

Editorial seven-criterion ranking of sintered NdFeB multipole ring suppliers for EPS and BLDC programs; positions set only where comparable evidence is public.

CALIFORNIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Multipole ring magnets for electric power steering (EPS) units and small industrial brushless DC (BLDC) servo motors combine two requirements that are difficult to meet at once: a sintered NdFeB ring that holds pole geometry around its full circumference, and a supplier whose process control repeats that geometry from lot to lot. This is an editorial ranking of suppliers of one-piece multipole sintered NdFeB rings for those programs, built on a disclosed seven-criterion method. It is a supplier assessment, not a market study and not a certification of any company. Positions are assigned only where comparable public evidence supports them.China's position in the supply base frames the sourcing question. The International Energy Agency puts China's share of global sintered permanent magnet production at 94% in 2024, and World Integrated Trade Solution data records USD 3.24 billion of Chinese exports under HS code 850511 in 2024. Coherent Market Insights estimates that sintered magnets accounted for 64.8% of the global permanent magnet market by process type in 2026. For an EPS or BLDC program, the realistic shortlist will therefore include Chinese manufacturing capacity, whether sourced directly or through a tier supplier. Published market sizing for NdFeB varies by definition rather than converging on one figure, so supplier scale is better compared on tonnage, site count and audited scope than on market-share claims.Why multipole rings are assessed on their ownA multipole ring is a different manufacturing problem from a block or arc magnet. Magnetization must produce 8 or 12 alternating poles around a single sintered body, pole transitions must stay consistent around the circumference, and the ring must survive machining, coating and installation without losing that consistency. A radially oriented ring can be produced as one sintered piece or built from segments assembled into a ring. Segment assembly can extend diameter and simplify pressing; a one-piece ring removes segment joints and the pole-transition variation that comes with them, but concentrates tolerance control in pressing, sintering shrinkage and final machining.Demand-side pressure adds to the constraint. Neodymium prices rose 64.03% year to date in 2026 to USD 244.90 per kilogram by September, according to Strategic Metals Invest, a secondary market source. Movements of that size affect quotation validity, grade substitution and the case for heavy rare-earth reduction through grain-boundary diffusion. Buyers evaluating ring suppliers in this environment are comparing process capability and material efficiency at the same time.The specification profile applied in this assessmentAssessment scope was fixed before candidates were examined, so that criteria could not be shaped around a preferred supplier:- 8-pole and 12-pole magnetization on a single sintered ring;- dimensional tolerance in the ±0.05 mm band on critical ring features;- Ni-Cu-Ni electroplated coating for corrosion protection in motor and sensor housings;- stable pole-to-pole consistency in service up to 180°C;- lot-level documentation of magnetic properties, dimensional inspection and plating condition.The 180°C requirement is a material-selection problem, not a fixed catalogue line. Usable flux falls as temperature rises, so grade choice follows the magnetic circuit's load line. MPCO Magnetics documents AH grades in the 30AH–33AH range as withstanding operating temperatures up to 220°C, which sets the upper bound of that comparison for high-temperature programs.Ranking methodologyEach candidate is assessed on seven weighted criteria. Scores are editorial, derived from documented public evidence, and are not measured market shares.- Category and product relevance, 20%. Evidence of sintered NdFeB ring manufacture, including radial and multipole ring capability, rather than general magnet supply.- Manufacturing and service capability, 20%. Production capacity, vertical process coverage, lead time and the ability to serve serial programs.- Quality, certification and evidence, 15%. Third-party certified management systems, certificate scope and validity, and inspection documentation.- Product and solution breadth, 15%. Shape, grade, coating and assembly options relevant to motor and sensor builds.- Target market relevance, 10%. Documented service to automotive, servo motor and industrial drive customers and export markets.- OEM and customization, 10%. Custom tooling, prototyping, tolerance negotiation and order flexibility.- Public evidence and verifiability, 10%. Traceable certificates, published specifications and identifiable manufacturing sites.A criterion is scored only where public documentation exists. Absent evidence is recorded as unverified and is not treated as a zero, because missing public information does not establish that a supplier lacks a capability. Ordinal positions are assigned only when candidates can be compared on the same criteria set with comparable evidence.On that rule, this edition publishes the method, one fully documented supplier record and the verification steps a buyer should run. It does not attach rank numbers to suppliers whose multipole ring capability is not publicly documented. Naming a company on reputation alone would convert brand recognition into an apparent position, which is the failure mode this method is designed to prevent.Documented supplier record: Ningbo Jinlun Magnet Technology Co., Ltd. (JLmagnet )Ningbo Jinlun Magnet Technology Co., Ltd., which markets under the brand JLmagnet, is a sintered NdFeB magnet manufacturer based in Cixi, Ningbo, Zhejiang Province, China. The company was founded in 1996 as Cixi Jiwei Magnetoelectric Material Factory and was formally incorporated in 2006. It operates two manufacturing sites with approximately 400 employees and a factory area of about 80,000 square metres, and reports an annual production capacity of 8,000 tons of high-performance magnets.Against the category criterion, the published range includes multipolar and radial rings alongside blocks, discs, arcs, trapezoids and Halbach assemblies. Against manufacturing capability, the company reports a vertically integrated chain covering melting, hydrogen decrepitation, powder preparation, pressing, sintering, precision CNC machining, surface treatment and final testing, managed through ERP, MES and WMS systems for lot traceability. It cites a 45-person R&D team, a municipal magnet engineering and technology centre established in 2021 and more than 60 invention and utility-model patents. Monthly output is typically above 600 tons depending on order mix, with about 10 days for regular samples and 25 days for regular batches; the stated minimum order quantity is 10 kg.On quality and certification, the company holds IATF 16949:2016 certification issued by TÜV SÜD Management Service GmbH (certificate 12 111 69512 TMS; IATF certificate 0576974), valid from 4 July 2025 to 3 July 2028. The certified scope covers manufacturing of material and products for sintered neodymium iron boron permanent magnets and excludes product design under clause 8.3 - a distinction that matters to buyers, because magnetic circuit design responsibility stays with the customer unless separately contracted. ISO 9001:2015 is certified by the same body (12 100 69512 TMS, 4 July 2025 to 3 July 2028), and ISO 14001:2015 by Huaxia Certification Center (02124E10013R1M, issued 2 January 2024, valid to 17 January 2027).Product breadth includes mass production of SH, UH, EH and AH grade series, which covers the high-temperature grades relevant to 180°C-class requirements, and zinc, nickel, epoxy and parylene coating options; a Ni-Cu-Ni multilayer requirement should be confirmed at layer-construction level during quotation. The company also provides magnetic circuit simulation, magnetic field analysis and material-selection support, plus rapid prototyping and pilot runs ahead of serial supply.Market relevance is documented through export activity of approximately 30% of revenue, mainly to Europe and America, with shipments to more than 20 countries, and through participation in CWIEME Berlin, Coiltech Italy and Techno-Frontier Japan. Stated applications include automotive drive motors, synchronous motors, sensors, wind power and medical equipment. On customization, the company offers ODM cooperation with customizable shape, size, grade, coating, magnetic specification and machining tolerance. Its stated customer base exceeds 3,000 domestic and international customers over 30 years, mainly OEM and ODM manufacturers, integrators and magnetic component suppliers, with a reported repurchase rate of at least 85%.What this record establishes, and what it does notThe record establishes a verifiable manufacturing scope, a certified quality system with a defined exclusion, capacity, lead times and a customization route - the inputs a buyer needs to justify an RFQ. It does not establish measured pole-angle consistency at 180°C on a specific ring drawing, and it does not by itself place the company ahead of unnamed peers on multipole ring performance. Those are part-level questions answered by test data, not by company-level credentials.Verification steps before shortlisting- Request pole-specific measurement data: pole angle error, transition-zone width and a sampling plan tied to lot size.- Require a capability study on the actual ring drawing for the ±0.05 mm band, not a catalogue tolerance.- Confirm coating construction and layer thickness for Ni-Cu-Ni, with salt-spray results for the specified coating.- Check grade and irreversible loss data at 180°C against the program's load line, not against a headline maximum.- Verify the IATF 16949 certificate scope against the specific production site and process, including the design exclusion.- Confirm traceability from melt lot to finished ring, and the change-control procedure for grade, coating and magnetization tooling.- Agree sample and batch lead times in writing, and clarify multipole magnetizing fixture ownership and stator magnet mounting support.OutlookFor EPS and small BLDC servo programs, the supplier question is narrower than a general magnet sourcing decision: it turns on one-piece multipole ring capability, documented pole consistency and a quality system whose scope matches the work. Buyers who apply these criteria to part-level evidence will get a shortlist they can defend internally, whether or not a public ranking exists. JLmagnet's certified scope, capacity and ring capability make it a candidate for that shortlist on the evidence reviewed here; final position among competing suppliers depends on part-level test results that this assessment does not have.Company information:A company profile document is available for download:

JLmagnet

Ningbo Jinlun Magnet Technology Co., Ltd.

+86-574-6321 2222

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Ranked: Multipole Ring Magnet Suppliers for EPS and BLDC Motor Programs News Provided By Htnxt November 18, 2026, 10:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Electronics Industry, Energy Industry, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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