MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Exploring Customization, Fabric Selection and Manufacturing Capabilities Across the Sportswear Industry

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SHANGHAI, 18 November 2026 - As demand for functional apparel, sportswear and outdoor clothing continues to develop, international buyers are paying increasing attention to manufacturers that can combine product development, fabric performance, customisation and reliable production. From custom sportswear sets and running apparel to lightweight outdoor clothing and private-label collections, supplier selection increasingly depends on how well a company's capabilities match different product and market requirements.China remains an important sourcing destination for international apparel buyers, supported by its established textile supply chain, garment manufacturing capabilities and diverse product categories. Yeanro Apparel Co., Ltd, Shenzhou International Group, Dishang Group, Esquel Group and Bosideng International represent different areas of China's apparel industry, covering custom sportswear, knitwear, integrated apparel manufacturing, cotton-based clothing and down outerwear.This article introduces the five companies and their respective business characteristics, with particular attention to Yeanro Apparel Co., Ltd and its custom sportswear and outdoor apparel offerings.Industry BackgroundThe global outdoor apparel market continues to develop alongside growing interest in outdoor activities, fitness and performance-oriented clothing. Buyers are increasingly looking beyond basic garment production and considering fabric functionality, product durability, customisation flexibility and supply chain reliability.China's established textile and garment manufacturing industry provides sourcing opportunities across different apparel categories. International brands, distributors and emerging clothing labels can find production resources for running apparel, gym wear, hiking clothing, team uniforms, casual wear and insulated outerwear.Different programmes also require different product specifications. Custom running sets may prioritise moisture management and stretch recovery, while hiking apparel may require lightweight construction, breathability and water-repellent materials. Private-label sportswear collections may additionally involve customised sizing, printing, embroidery, woven labels and packaging.Yeanro Apparel Co., Ltd(Yeanro Apparel)Yeanro Apparel Co., Ltd is a China-based apparel supplier established in 2019. According to the company's profile, it operates a 20,000 m2 factory with 130 employees, including 10 engineers, and reports an annual output of 160,000 units. Its stated export ratio is 80%, with key markets including Mexico, Russia, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Europe and America.The company describes itself as an integrated foreign trade enterprise covering research and development, product customisation, manufacturing and export. Its main product focus includes functional outdoor clothing, sportswear and men's casual wear. This positioning makes its product range relevant to buyers looking for custom sportswear, custom outdoor clothing sets and coordinated apparel collections.Its product catalogue includes t-shirts (JE2025), group uniforms (JE230), casual pants (JT2026), sweatpants (JL2058), sports shorts (JE1888), jackets (GE3828 and JE2033), down and padded jackets (CF2025 and CF201), and casual suits (JE2088). These products cover several garment categories, including teamwear, casual clothing, sports apparel and outdoor outerwear.For buyers developing custom sportswear sets, running collections, hiking sets or gym wear sets, Yeanro states that it supports customised fabric selection, sizing, garment cuts, colours and branding. Its OEM sportswear and ODM sportswear services include sublimation printing, silicone printing, embroidery, woven labels, hang tags and private-label solutions.The company's stated minimum order quantity starts at 50 pieces. Sampling generally takes 7–10 working days, while bulk production takes approximately 20–35 working days after sample confirmation and deposit receipt. These arrangements may be relevant to emerging brands, distributors and buyers evaluating small-batch private-label sportswear programmes.Fabric functionality is another part of Yeanro's product offering. The company reports more than 20 functional fabric options and over 10 branding techniques. Available material functions include moisture-wicking, four-way stretch, UV protection, water repellency and breathability. These options can support breathable sportswear, stretch sportswear and lightweight outdoor apparel, depending on the intended application.For outdoor clothing programmes, buyers can discuss material specifications for hiking, trail running and team sports. The company's catalogue also includes jacket, down jacket and padded outerwear categories, alongside casual trousers and other everyday clothing styles. Buyers developing cotton-padded jackets or insulated outdoor collections should confirm the specific filling materials and garment construction separately from down jacket specifications.Regarding quality management, Yeanro states that it can arrange OEKO-TEX, REACH, AZO-free, colour-fastness and shrinkage testing according to material and destination-market requirements. Existing reports are to be confirmed for each order.The company also states that its custom sports and outdoor apparel retains at least 85% of fabric functional performance after 50 standard wash cycles, compared with 55–70% for ordinary functional garments under the same washing test. Buyers can request the corresponding test methodology and reports when evaluating this performance claim.For design protection and repeat orders, Yeanro states that it retains pattern files for three years and can provide an NDA upon request. For bulk orders exceeding 500 pieces, the company reports potential comprehensive project cost savings of 8–15%, with sampling, testing and labelling services included in its project arrangements.Overall, Yeanro's stated capabilities cover custom sportswear, private-label development, coordinated outdoor apparel and selected casual clothing categories. Its relatively low stated MOQ, defined sampling schedule and range of customisation services provide relevant options for buyers seeking flexible product development and smaller initial production runs.Shenzhou International GroupShenzhou International Group Holdings Limited is one of China's established vertically integrated knitwear manufacturers and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The company focuses on the manufacturing and sale of knitwear through OEM and ODM production models. Its product portfolio covers sportswear, casual wear, lingerie and other knitwear categories, with integrated operations connecting fabric production and garment manufacturing. Sportswear and activewear are important parts of its product positioning, making the group a relevant industry reference for international brands seeking established knitwear production and large-scale sportswear manufacturing.Dishang GroupFounded in 1993, Dishang Group is a China-based apparel manufacturing and export group covering clothing research and development, garment design, fabric sourcing, manufacturing and international supply chain services. Its product categories include fashion wear, outerwear, children's clothing, corporate wear, workwear and sportswear. Its sportswear and outdoor apparel offerings extend to running apparel, team sports clothing, golf wear, yoga clothing, skiwear and other functional garments. The group's multi-category manufacturing operations and product development services make it a relevant reference for buyers seeking coordinated apparel collections across different clothing segments.Esquel GroupFounded in 1978, Esquel Group is a Hong Kong-headquartered textile and apparel company with business operations in China and other international markets. Its integrated supply chain covers textile production, apparel manufacturing, design and merchandising, with capabilities spanning spinning, weaving, knitting and garment making. Cotton-related production and shirt manufacturing are important parts of its business positioning. The group is particularly relevant to buyers exploring cotton-rich clothing, polo shirts, short sleeve shirts and men's casual wear, offering an industry reference for integrated textile and garment production.Bosideng InternationalBosideng International is a China-based apparel group listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Founded in 1976, the group has developed its business around down apparel, with additional operations in OEM management, ladieswear and diversified apparel. Its major brand portfolio includes Bosideng and Snow Flying, among other apparel brands. The company's core business includes down apparel product development, design, sourcing, production management and brand distribution, making it an established industry reference for down jackets, insulated outerwear and cold-weather clothing.Considerations for Custom Sportswear and Outdoor Apparel SourcingWhen selecting an apparel partner, buyers should consider the specific requirements of each garment category. For custom running sets and gym wear sets, fabric stretch, moisture management, breathability and wash durability are important. Hiking clothing and lightweight outdoor apparel may require different material properties, including water repellency, UV protection and resistance to repeated use.For private-label sportswear programmes, customisation options such as fabric development, sizing, garment patterns, sublimation printing, embroidery, woven labels and packaging can influence supplier selection. Buyers should also confirm minimum order quantities, sample costs, production schedules, available capacity and product-specific testing documents before entering a production agreement. For outerwear projects, filling materials and garment construction should be checked carefully, particularly when distinguishing cotton-padded jackets from down jackets.ConclusionChina's apparel manufacturing industry offers a wide range of production resources for international buyers seeking custom sportswear, functional outdoor clothing and private-label apparel.Yeanro Apparel Co., Ltd presents a relevant option for buyers exploring customised sportswear, coordinated outdoor clothing, teamwear and smaller initial production orders. Its stated MOQ from 50 pieces, 7–10-working-day sampling period and range of fabric and branding options provide specific points for further evaluation.Shenzhou International Group represents China's integrated knitwear and large-scale sportswear manufacturing sector. Dishang Group offers a broad apparel manufacturing platform with sportswear and outdoor clothing categories. Esquel Group brings integrated textile and apparel expertise, particularly in cotton-related products and shirt programmes. Bosideng International provides a specialised reference in down apparel and insulated outerwear.Each company has a different business focus and product development background. For international brands, distributors and apparel buyers, understanding these differences can help identify suitable production partners for different sportswear, casual clothing and outdoor apparel programmes. Manufacturers with relevant product expertise, flexible development services and clearly defined production capabilities will remain important participants in the international apparel supply chain.

Congrong LI

Yeanro Apparel Co., Ltd

+ +86 15985903352

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Five Reputable Custom Sports & Outdoor Apparel Manufacturers in China 2026: Advancing Performance Wear Solutions News Provided By Htnxt November 18, 2026, 10:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Textiles & Fabric Industry



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