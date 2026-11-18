AVer VB150 Video Bar is now Zoom Rooms Certified

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AVer Information Europe B.V., an award-winning provider of AI audio-video solutions, announces that the VB150 has achieved Zoom Rooms Certification. The VB150 turns huddle rooms and small meeting spaces into Zoom Rooms-certified spaces, combining 4K video, intelligent camera tracking, and true plug-and-play BYOD connectivity in a single device.

“Achieving Zoom Rooms Certification for the VB150 emphasizes AVer's commitment to delivering collaboration solutions that simplify deployment while providing the video and audio performance users expect,” said Marc Happes, Sr. Product Manager for AVer Information Inc. USA.“With intelligent camera capabilities, integrated audio and simple single-cable plug-and-play connectivity, the VB150 extends the family of USB video bars to huddle and small conferencing rooms. With the addition of VB150, AVer adds solutions for creating consistent Zoom Rooms meeting experiences across many room sizes.”

“We're pleased to welcome the AVer VB150 to the Zoom Rooms Certification Program,” said Eric Yu, Zoom Head of Hardware Partnership.“The VB150 combines intelligent camera capabilities, integrated audio and flexible connectivity to give customers a certified option for supporting collaboration in huddle rooms and small meeting spaces.”

The VB150 is a USB video bar optimized for huddle and small meeting rooms, featuring a 4K camera with a 120-degree wide-angle lens and 5X digital zoom to provide broad room coverage. The VB150's AI Voice Tracking automatically follows the active speaker, while Smart Composition frames meeting participants to provide a balanced view without requiring manual camera adjustments.

In addition to plug-and-play connectivity with a Zoom Room endpoint, the VB150 includes an integrated single-cable bring-your-own-device solution that allows users to connect a laptop via USB to access the camera, audio, and content-sharing capabilities, without requiring additional software or configuration. Flexible mounting options for the wall and VESA bracket allow the VB150 to accommodate the needs of installation in focus and small meeting spaces.

Five-element beamforming microphones and AI noise reduction capture speech while minimizing background distractions. An optional expansion microphone can extend audio pickup range, allowing the VB150 to accommodate different room layouts and audio requirements.

The Zoom Rooms Certification adds VB150 to AVer's growing list of Zoom-certified devices, giving organizations more certified options for standardizing meeting spaces on Zoom.

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About AVer Europe

AVer Europe provides intelligent video and collaboration solutions for education, business, healthcare, and professional AV environments. Its portfolio spans video conferencing, ProAV, education, and connected health technologies, delivering complete solutions that go beyond cameras and visualisers to include audio, matrix systems, and other integrated peripherals.

With over 20 years of research, development, and manufacturing expertise, AVer is recognised for innovation, product reliability, and ease of use. AVer solutions are widely deployed across the region, including in over 1 million classrooms throughout Europe.

Rene Buhay

AVer Information Europe B.V.

+17716521680 ext.

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AVer VB150 Earns Zoom Rooms Certification News Provided By AVer Information Europe B.V. November 18, 2026, 10:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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