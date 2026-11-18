Flow AI Video

Platform connects text-to-video, image-to-video, reference-guided creation and AI image tools for product campaigns, short-form content and visual storytelling

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Flow AI Video today announced the continued expansion of its integrated AI creation suite, bringing video generation, image creation, visual editing and model-based creative workflows into one platform for creators, marketers and small production teams.The platform, available at , supports teams developing product videos, social media clips, advertising concepts, animated scenes and visual materials for digital campaigns. Users can begin with a written prompt, an existing image or other approved reference material, then select a suitable creation workflow and output format for the project.Digital campaigns increasingly require more than one finished asset. A single creative brief may need a product image, a vertical opening scene, several supporting clips, a thumbnail and alternative visual concepts for different publishing channels. Flow AI Video is designed to help users develop these related materials through a more connected creation process.The platform includes text-to-video, image-to-video and reference-guided video workflows. It also provides access to AI image generation and editing capabilities that can be used to prepare source visuals before motion is introduced. Available models, durations, aspect ratios, resolutions and credit requirements vary according to the selected workflow.For text-led projects, creators can describe a subject, setting, visible action, camera direction and visual style. This approach can be used to explore social media hooks, advertising concepts, cinematic cutaways, animation scenes and individual storyboard shots before a final production direction is selected.Image-led generation provides a different starting point. A product photograph, illustration, character image or campaign visual can be used to guide a short moving scene. Users can describe the intended subject movement, camera behavior and background activity while the uploaded image establishes the initial visual direction.Product-focused teams can use the platform to explore packaging close-ups, product reveals, lifestyle scenes, unboxing concepts and short demonstrations. Each generated clip can be reviewed for label accuracy, product shape, proportions, visual continuity and suitability for the intended campaign.The same scene-based process can support vertical content for TikTok, Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts. Instead of asking one generation to produce an entire campaign, creators can develop an opening hook, supporting shot and closing visual separately, then assemble selected clips with captions, sound and conventional editing tools.Flow AI Video can also be used during early narrative development. Creators working on animated stories or short-drama concepts can test individual moments such as an establishing shot, character entrance, reaction or reveal. These outputs are intended as storyboard studies and scene fragments rather than complete episodes generated in one step.“Creative projects rarely begin as a finished production plan,” said Lisa Tomas, spokesperson for Flow AI Video.“A team may start with a product image, a written idea or a single visual reference. Our focus is to give creators practical ways to turn that starting point into scenes they can review, compare and refine before making final production decisions.”The platform's integrated approach is intended to support iteration across different stages of visual production. A creator may generate or edit a reference image, test several motion directions, compare available video models and prepare outputs for different screen formats without treating every asset as an unrelated project.Human review remains an important part of the workflow. Generated materials should be checked for visual accuracy, brand consistency, usage rights and appropriate disclosure before publication. AI-generated UGC-style footage should not be presented as a genuine customer testimonial or personal experience.Flow AI Video plans to continue developing its creation workflows around practical campaign requirements, including product storytelling, short-form publishing, visual concept testing and scene-based narrative development. Additional information about the platform is available at .About Flow AI VideoFlow AI Video is an AI-assisted creative platform for text-to-video, image-to-video, reference-guided video generation, image creation and visual editing. It serves creators, marketers and production teams developing product content, short-form campaigns, animated visuals and individual storytelling scenes. More information is available at .

Lisa Tomas

Flow AI Video

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Flow AI Video Expands Integrated AI Creation Suite for Video, Images and Multi-Format Campaigns News Provided By VefoGix November 18, 2026, 10:09 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, IT Industry, Technology



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